Music festival finale at Jeddah Season eclipses all expectations

US singer Janet Jackson performs on stage during the Jeddah World music Festival on July 18, 2019, at the King Abdullah Sports City in the coastal city of Jeddah. (AFP/Amer Hilabi)
AMEERA ABID
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL
  • Attendees filled King Abdullah Sports City despite the heat, but nothing could prepare them for what was to come
  • Fans were wowed by performances including 50 Cent, Tyga, DJ Steve Aoki and Janet Jackson
AMEERA ABID ASEEL BASHRAHEEL
JEDDAH: Seven megastars closed the Jeddah Season with a bang for the Jeddah World Festival on Thursday.

Attendees filled King Abdullah Sports City despite the heat, but nothing could prepare them for what was to come. 

R3wire and Varski appeared on stage and cheers erupted from the crowd. They played remixes of songs like “We Will Rock You” by Queen and The White Stripes’ “Seven Nation Army” before mixing “One Kiss” by Dua Lipa and Calvin Harris.

Once the mood was set, superstar singer Janet Jackson stormed onto the stage. She sang and danced to hits like “All For You” and her latest track “Made for Now.”

After her powerful performance, she was replaced by English heart-throb Liam Payne. Once a part of One Direction, Payne is now a solo artist.

He performed a mix of songs, showing his vocal range and inspiring the crowd to sway with him when he sang a cover of “Shape of You” by Ed Sheeran.

“The crowd here in Jeddah is amazing,” he said while performing.

After a short intermission, American rapper Tyga delivered his second performance in Jeddah after his debut on July 12.

The audience was waiting especially for him, and when he appeared on stage people made sure to show the rapper all their love with loud cheers.

Tyga performed some of the fans’ favorite tracks, including “Ice Cream Man”, “Taste”, “Rock City” and “Hookah.”

Without a moment’s rest, rapper Future began to spit fire on the stage as soon as Tyga stepped off. The rapper, 35, performed his famous tracks like “Jumpman”, “Low Life” and “Mask Off.”

Legendary rapper 50 Cent then transported the audience to the early 2000s as he performed his tracks “P.I.M.P” and “Candy Shop” before the crowd exploded with energy when the intro to “In Da Club” began to play. 

Although Chris Brown’s time on stage was short-lived and bittersweet, with the singer only performing four tracks, fans still swayed to the rhythm of his huge hit “Loyal” featuring Lil Wayne and Tyga.

Lastly, legendary DJ and producer Steve Aoki set the stage alight with an immense set-list.

The crowd jumped and surged to the beat of his opening track, “Moshi Moshi,” before moving to another classic, “Bella Ciao.”

Even though members of the crowd were exhausted after being at the venue for seven hours, their energy was refuelled as Aoki hyped them up with his high-octane performance.

Aoki created a brand new track with Saudi singer Daliah Mubarak and remixed two special songs for the Jeddah World Festival, including a mix of Egypt’s beloved singer Abdel Halim Hafez.

