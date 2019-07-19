You are here

  • Home
  • Strong quake hits near Greek capital of Athens, 4 hurt
﻿

Strong quake hits near Greek capital of Athens, 4 hurt

A firefighter searches for trapped people following an earthquake at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, Greece, July 19, 2019. (Reuters)
Updated 25 sec ago
AP
0

Strong quake hits near Greek capital of Athens, 4 hurt

  • A strong earthquake centered northwest of Athens caused frightened residents to run into the capital’s streets and damage several buildings
  • Authorities said four people were hospitalized with injuries, none of them serious
Updated 25 sec ago
AP
0

ATHENS: Athenians settled for an uneasy night Friday after a strong 5.1-magnitude earthquake temporarily knocked out phone connections, damaged buildings and caused power outages.
Noting that many people were likely afraid to sleep indoors, citizen’s protection minister Michalis Chrysohoidis said additional police would be deployed and remain on standby for the entire weekend.
“We are here next to you, we will not leave, we will not sleep until all danger has receded...we will overcome this together,” Chrysohoidis said in a televised statement.
The quake struck at 1113 GMT northwest of Athens, close to where a 5.9-magnitude quake in September 1999 left 143 people dead in and around the capital.
State TV ERT reported that at least four people were slightly hurt — including a pregnant tourist and a young boy — and at least two abandoned buildings in the capital collapsed, while several more suffered damage.
Traffic jams were caused in parts of the capital where power cuts knocked out traffic lights.
“It was a very intense quake, we were terrified, everyone started coming out (of the building),” a young woman named Katerina told AFP outside the six-story cosmetics store where she works.
A government spokesman later Friday said “life in Athens is back to normal.”
Friday’s emergency was the second in just over a week for the new conservative administration of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who took office after a July 7 election.
In the city center, the marble cupola cross of a historic 19th century church came loose and shattered onto the street below.
Another central Athens church had its cupola cross snapped by the tremor, and a disused cargo conveyor belt at the port of Piraeus collapsed, TV footage showed.
And a Byzantine-era monastery on the outskirts of Athens was also damaged, the culture ministry said.
The culture ministry said the pregnant tourist was visiting the National Archaeological Museum and was struck by another visitor rushing for the exit.
She was hospitalized as a precaution, the ministry said.
The boy was struck by a falling chimney, ERT said.
News channels broadcast images sent in by viewers which also showed parked cars in central Athens damaged by fallen masonry.
Cracks also appeared in some walls in Greece’s 170-year-old parliament building.
“It was more like an explosion,” another woman told ERT on the city’s central Syntagma Square.
“We were all very afraid, so we’ll stay here for a couple of hours.”
Government spokesman Stelios Petsas said on television that phone networks had become “overcharged” by the sheer number of users calling to check up on friends and family.
SKAI TV said there were 20,000 calls per second, more than on New Year’s Eve.
The fire department rescued 30 people trapped in elevators in the capital, the citizen’s protection minister said.
According to the Greek geodynamic institute, the quake had its epicenter was near the town of Magoula, 23 kilometers (14 miles) northwest of Athens, and was followed by over a dozen aftershocks.
It had a depth of 13 kilometers, it said.
State engineers were out checking buildings for structural damage, and two helicopters overflew the quake’s epicenter, officials said.
Worried residents and office staff quickly gathered in outdoor areas, and department stores asked shoppers to leave but the government denied it had ordered an evacuation alert.
“People must remain calm,” said Efthymios Lekkas, head of the state anti-quake protection agency.
“There is no reason for concern. The capital’s buildings are built to withstand a much stronger earthquake,” he told ERT.
The US geological institute said Friday’s quake had a magnitude of 5.3.
“For the time being we cannot be sure whether this was the main earthquake,” seismologist Gerassimos Papadopoulos told ERT.
“There have been at least three (smaller) aftershocks already, which is a positive sign,” he said, adding that the quake was felt as far as the Peloponnese peninsula.
“People in the capital must remain calm... they must be psychologically ready for more aftershocks,” he said.
In another natural disaster earlier this month, seven people died and at least 23 were injured — most of them tourists — as a fierce storm ripped through beachfronts in Halkidiki, one of Greece’s top tourist areas on July 10.
Greece lies on major fault lines and is regularly hit by earthquakes, but they rarely cause casualties.
In July 2017, a 6.7-magnitude earthquake killed two people on the island of Kos in the Aegean sea, causing significant damage.

Topics: Greece earthquake

Related

0
World
Six tourists killed in storms in Greece
0
World
Greece: 7 dead after migrant boat capsizes off Lesbos

Pakistan ex-PM in custody of anti-graft body amid Qatar LNG case

Updated 19 July 2019
Raja Riaz and Aamir Saeed
0

Pakistan ex-PM in custody of anti-graft body amid Qatar LNG case

  • Last year, the NAB ordered an inquiry into Abbasi over the alleged misappropriation of funds
  • Pakistan is currently receiving a supply of 500 million cubic feet per day of LNG from Qatar
Updated 19 July 2019
Raja Riaz and Aamir Saeed
0

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was remanded in the custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for 13 days, a day after he was arrested in a case involving a multibillion-rupee liquefied natural gas (LNG) import contract to Qatar.
Abbasi, who is also the vice president of the opposition Pakistan Muslim League — Nawaz (PML-N) party, was presented before Judge Bashir Ahmed of an accountability court on Friday morning. The case has been adjourned until Aug. 1.
Speaking to journalists before his appearance at the court, Abbasi called his arrest “an attack on democracy.”
Last year, the NAB ordered an inquiry into Abbasi over the alleged misappropriation of funds in the import of LNG that the agency says caused a loss of about $2 billion to the national exchequer. He is also being investigated for allegedly granting a 15-year contract for an LNG terminal to a “favored” company. Abbasi rejects the allegations.
PML-N Sen. Mushahid Ullah Khan said Pakistan was facing “the worst energy crisis of its kind” when his party came to power after the 2013 general election, and the LNG deal was quickly finalized with Qatar to overcome it.
“The industry was shutting down with thousands of people getting unemployed, but this LNG supply helped us reverse the tide,” he told Arab News.
Khan said Pakistan’s LNG contract with Qatar was “the cheapest possible deal” the country could have gotten, and rubbished allegations of corruption and kickbacks.
“If there is something wrong in the contract, why is this government not reviewing it?” Khan asked.
Pakistan is currently receiving a supply of 500 million cubic feet per day of LNG from Qatar under a 15-year agreement at 13.37 percent of Brent crude price. It is a government-to-government agreement and the price can only be reviewed after 10 years of the contract.
“It is the worst example of political victimization by Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government,” PML-N Chairman Raja Zafrul Haq said on Friday after the accountability court remanded Abbasi in NAB custody. “Shahid Khaqan served the nation with dignity and did not commit any wrongdoings,” Haq added.
Abbasi was arrested on his way to Lahore to address a news conference along with PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday.
He served as federal minister for petroleum in the Cabinet of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif when he finalized an LNG import deal with Qatar. Abbasi then served for less than a year as prime minister following the resignation of Sharif in 2017.
On Thursday, Pakistan opened technical bids of four international companies for the supply of 400 million cubic feet per day of LNG for a period of 10 years to fulfil the country’s rising energy requirements.
Officials told Arab News that a Qatari delegation, led by Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani in June, resented that Islamabad had ignored its lowest offer of 11.05 percent of Brent for the fresh deal, and instead floated tenders seeking provision of LNG for 10 years from international companies.
The secretary of Pakistan’s Ministry of Energy said: “Yes, this is true. Qatar expressed its annoyance, but we are following our rules. Qatar has not submitted its bid to participate in the process.”
Khan won power last year vowing to root out corruption among what he describes as a venal political elite, and views the probes into veteran politicians — including Sharif and former President Asif Ali Zardari — as long overdue.
The NAB’s campaign has become a topic of fierce political debate in Pakistan, and its focus on the new government’s political foes has prompted accusations of a one-sided purge. The government denies targeting political opponents.
Commenting on Abbasi’s case, former NAB prosecutor Munir Sadiq said the anti-corruption watchdog would file a reference against Abbasi in an accountability court for prosecution, but only if it found irrefutable evidence against him.
“This case is now at the evidence-collection stage, and the NAB will file a reference in the court if it finds irrefutable corruption evidence against Abbasi during the investigation,” Sadiq said.
He added that any inquiry against Abbasi would be shelved after 90 days if corroborating evidence of corruption was not found.
“If a weak case will be filed against the accused, then he will surely receive support from the court,” Sadiq said.

Topics: Pakistan World corruption Qatar LNG

Related

Special 0
Pakistan
Pakistan ignores Qatar as it seeks new LNG deals from international companies
0
Pakistan
Former PM Abbasi arrested over allegation of corruption on Qatar gas deal

Latest updates

Christchurch Muslims praise King Salman’s Hajj offer
0
Unaoil’s former Iraq partner pleads guilty to bribery
0
Iran seizes British tanker in Strait of Hormuz for breaking ‘maritime rules’
0
Pilgrims' city in Al-Jouf's Abu Ajram receives pilgrims from Iraq
0
Israel spyware firm can mine data from social media: FT
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.