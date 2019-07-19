You are here

BMW and Tencent to open computing center in China for self-driving cars

A BMW self-driving test vehicle at an event announcing the German automaker’s partnership with China’s Tencent Holdings in Beijing. (Reuters)
Reuters
BEIJING: German automaker BMW and Chinese online gaming giant Tencent Holdings are teaming up to launch a computing center in China that will help develop self-driving cars in the world’s biggest auto market, the companies said on Friday.
The computing center, which will start operations by the end of the year, will provide cars with data-crunching capabilities to help them drive semi-autonomously and, eventually, autonomously.
The two companies did not disclose the investment in the center. Sources familiar with the deal said the center will be built in the eastern city of Tianjin.
The establishment of the center “will support BMW’s autonomous driving development and innovation in China,” Jochen Goller, head of BMW’s China operations, said in a statement.
“BMW can, therefore, develop autonomous driving solutions that fit better with the specific driving conditions in China.”

BMW said the new computing center will leverage Tencent’s cloud computing and big data, and provide the automaker with infrastructure needed to develop the autonomous cars.
The Munich-headquartered automaker says it will likely introduce semi-autonomous, or L3 classification, cars in China in 2021 which would need massive computing power to analyze real-time flow of digital information on road and traffic conditions.
Driverless cars need sophisticated data-crunching capabilities as they rely on so-called artificial-intelligence, or neuro-network technology, to help them “learn” from experience and could eventually drive themselves without human intervention.
BMW’s planned Chinese computing center follows the opening earlier this year of a similar computing center in Munich.

Italian and Chinese majors vie for Pakistan’s mega LNG tender

Italian energy company Eni is among the bidders for a massive LNG tender from Pakistan. (Reuters)
Reuters
LONDON: Italian oil major Eni, China’s overseas energy unit PetroChina and two trading houses are vying to supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Pakistan in a tender worth billions of dollars.
The 240-cargo 10-year tender, worth up to $6 billion according to Reuters, was issued last month and closed on Thursday.
Pakistan is expected to be a significant top-five growth driver in global LNG demand, with WoodMac estimating the country will need 25 million tons a year as domestic supplies dwindle and its economy grows.
Eni, the trading arm of Azeri state oil company SOCAR, PetroChina International Singapore, a unit of PetroChina Co. Ltd. and global trading house Trafigura have reportedly all made offers.

“The technical bids for our long-term LNG supply tender were received and opened yesterday. Evaluations are underway,” Pakistan LNG said in emailed comments to Reuters.
The tender is keenly watched due to its size and because Pakistan, gripped by an anti-corruption drive under the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan, is expected to publish the lowest prices offered by the companies.
This will give a valuable insight into the opaque LNG market, which is characterized by closed bilateral trades, secret long-term supply agreements and an over-the-counter spot market.
Commercial offers are expected to be opened on Aug. 2, said a source, which is when tender issuer Pakistan LNG is likely to announce the prices.
Pakistan, like most Asian buyers, purchases LNG priced against Brent crude oil expressed as a price slope.
The country’s biggest supplier currently is Qatar, with which it signed a deal in 2016 for 3.75 million tons of LNG a year for 15 years. It also has a separate 15-year agreement with Eni.

