You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Buying Today: Yataghan Jewellery
﻿

What We Are Buying Today: Yataghan Jewellery

Updated 12 sec ago
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL
0

What We Are Buying Today: Yataghan Jewellery

Updated 12 sec ago
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL
0

In January, my family celebrated my birthday by gifting me a “Hubb Collection” necklace that I had wanted ever since I laid eyes on it, when one of my relatives wore it.

The design of the word ‘Love’ — written in Arabic Farsi font and angled in a way that makes it heart-shaped — fascinated me, and I have worn the necklace ever since I got it, partly out of sentiment, but also because I find it so beautiful and unique.

Jeddah-based Yataghan Jewellery — the maker of the “Hubb Collection” — has a variety of gold designs, stackable jewel-ornamented hexagon rings, necklaces, bracelets and rings engraved in Arabic Farsi.

The store’s Instagram account @yataghanjewellery documents its trademark pieces and shares customers’ experiences along with how they choose to stack their Yataghan pieces.

Customer favorites include their Allah necklace, and the “Hubb Collection” (rings, necklaces and bracelets in crystalized or standard gold, silver or rose gold with a single colorful or silver crystal).

Topics: jewelry Hubb Collection

Related

0
Fashion
What We Are Buying Today: Thaa
0
Fashion
What We Are Buying Today: Glamour Beauty

Rapper 50 cent embraces Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah World Fest with playful name change tweet

The ‘Power’ star joked about changing his name to “50 HALALA.” (AFP)
Updated 19 July 2019
Arab News
0

Rapper 50 cent embraces Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah World Fest with playful name change tweet

Updated 19 July 2019
Arab News
0

DUBAI:  US rapper 50 Cent took Twitter by surprise as he teased fans with a joke about a potential name change.

The ‘Power’ star joked about changing his name to “50 HALALA.”

This was after the rapper was added to Jeddah World Fest’s line-up in Saudi Arabia.

Tweeps took to the cheeky tweet by storm, replying with warm messages like “welcome to Saudi 50 HALALA.”

Another Saudi fan wrote, “many thanks 50 Halala.”

The music sensation told his 10 million followers, “I been around the world a few times there’s no place [like] JEDDAH.”

He also shared his experience at the festival with excited fans and wrote, “I had a ball at Jeddah fest, kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

The music festival is part of the Jeddah Season of activities which falls under the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage’s (SCTH) ambitious program of seasonal entertainment for the Kingdom.

Topics: 50 cent Jeddah World Fest Saudi Arabia Jeddah Culture and Entertainment

Latest updates

Cambodian women face surrogacy charges after Vietnam births
0
Emirati astronaut prepares to join elite Arab space club
0
Saudis recall history’s greatest TV event: Apollo moon landing
0
Middle East’s love affair with the moon and space
0
Dutch court cuts state’s liability for Srebrenica deaths
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.