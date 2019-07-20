Cambodian women face surrogacy charges after Vietnam births

Rapper 50 cent embraces Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah World Fest with playful name change tweet

DUBAI: US rapper 50 Cent took Twitter by surprise as he teased fans with a joke about a potential name change.

The ‘Power’ star joked about changing his name to “50 HALALA.”

My new name is 50 HALALA , so get with the program.I might move out here I like it. #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac pic.twitter.com/BEGnIZwb2O — 50cent (@50cent) July 19, 2019

This was after the rapper was added to Jeddah World Fest’s line-up in Saudi Arabia.

Tweeps took to the cheeky tweet by storm, replying with warm messages like “welcome to Saudi 50 HALALA.”

Welcome to Saudi 50 HALALA — Mai (@_200mk) July 19, 2019

Another Saudi fan wrote, “many thanks 50 Halala.”

Many thanks 50 Halala. — Abdullah (MBS) (@jackbinwilson) July 19, 2019

The music sensation told his 10 million followers, “I been around the world a few times there’s no place [like] JEDDAH.”

The crowned prince said it’s ago, so everything in motion. I been around the world a few times there’s no place JEDDAH. #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac pic.twitter.com/3r3MoK4I0A — 50cent (@50cent) July 19, 2019

He also shared his experience at the festival with excited fans and wrote, “I had a ball at Jeddah fest, kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

When I say God is good, you say all the time. I had a ball at Jeddah fest, kingdom of Saudi Arabia#lecheminduroi #bransoncognac pic.twitter.com/WgKqlq2LWP — 50cent (@50cent) July 19, 2019

The music festival is part of the Jeddah Season of activities which falls under the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage’s (SCTH) ambitious program of seasonal entertainment for the Kingdom.