Saudi-led coalition starts operation to target military positions in Sanaa

DUBAI: Arab Coalition spokesperson Col. Al-Maliki said that coalition forces on early Saturday morning carried out an operation to destroy five air defense sites and ballistic missile depots in Sana’a, Saudi state news agency SPA has reported.

The targeting process is an extension of past military operations carried out by the Arab Coalition to identify and to destroy air defense capabilities and other hostile capabilities.

Al-Maliki said the Arab Coalition forces was committed to the preventing of the Houthi militia, as well as other terrorist organizations, from obtaining such capabilities as they are a direct threat to United Nations aircraft, air navigation and civilians.

Al-Maliki added that the targeting process was consistent with international humanitarian law and its customary laws, and that the leadership of the coalition forces has taken all preventive procedures and measures to protect civilians and prevent them from collateral damage.

Meanwhile, SPA has also reported that the Yemeni army has defeated the Iranian-backed Houthi militia in the central province of Al-Bayda.

A Yemeni military source said 10 Houthi militants were killed and wounded in the Makhabi Al-Qardai in the Qaniya area.

In the southern Yemeni province of Dali, the Yemeni army attacked militants in Bab Gulq front, north of the Qtaoba district.

The Yemeni army also launched a bombardment targeting the militia in Al-Fakher and Zubairiya, which resulted into casualties and injuries to the Houthi and the destruction of mechanized units belonging to them.

The Yemeni army also took control of new sites and areas in the Kataf district of Saada, hours after field progress in Baqam district in the same governorate.

A Yemeni military source said Yemeni army forces, backed by coalition forces, had taken up new areas in Kataf, where the Iranian-backed Houthi had been fortified, the SPA reported.

Brigadier General Raddad Al-Hashemi, commander of Kataf Brigade, said the army took control of a series of mountain heights and Al-Fahlaween valley, which overlooks the center of the Kataf district in Saada, after violent battles against the militia.