Saudi-led coalition starts operation to target military positions in Sanaa

The targeting process is an extension of past military operations carried out by the Arab Coalition. (Shutterstock)
Updated 20 July 2019
Arab News
Saudi-led coalition starts operation to target military positions in Sanaa

  • The leadership of the coalition forces has taken all preventive procedures and measures to protect civilians and prevent them from collateral damage
  • The targeting process was consistent with international humanitarian law and its customary laws
Updated 20 July 2019
Arab News
DUBAI: Arab Coalition spokesperson Col. Al-Maliki said that coalition forces on early Saturday morning carried out an operation to destroy five air defense sites and ballistic missile depots in Sana’a, Saudi state news agency SPA has reported.

The targeting process is an extension of past military operations carried out by the Arab Coalition to identify and to destroy air defense capabilities and other hostile capabilities.

Al-Maliki said the Arab Coalition forces was committed to the preventing of the Houthi militia, as well as other terrorist organizations, from obtaining such capabilities as they are a direct threat to United Nations aircraft, air navigation and civilians.

Al-Maliki added that the targeting process was consistent with international humanitarian law and its customary laws, and that the leadership of the coalition forces has taken all preventive procedures and measures to protect civilians and prevent them from collateral damage.

Meanwhile, SPA has also reported that the Yemeni army has defeated the Iranian-backed Houthi militia in the central province of Al-Bayda.

A Yemeni military source said 10 Houthi militants were killed and wounded in the Makhabi Al-Qardai in the Qaniya area.

In the southern Yemeni province of Dali, the Yemeni army attacked militants in Bab Gulq front, north of the Qtaoba district.

The Yemeni army also launched a bombardment targeting the militia in Al-Fakher and Zubairiya, which resulted into casualties and injuries to the Houthi and the destruction of mechanized units belonging to them.

The Yemeni army also took control of new sites and areas in the Kataf district of Saada, hours after field progress in Baqam district in the same governorate.

A Yemeni military source said Yemeni army forces, backed by coalition forces, had taken up new areas in Kataf, where the Iranian-backed Houthi had been fortified, the SPA reported.

Brigadier General Raddad Al-Hashemi, commander of Kataf Brigade, said the army took control of a series of mountain heights and Al-Fahlaween valley, which overlooks the center of the Kataf district in Saada, after violent battles against the militia.

Topics: Arab Coalition Sanaa

Libyan militia declares 'zero hour' for capturing Tripoli

Updated 47 min 37 sec ago
AP
Libyan militia declares ‘zero hour’ for capturing Tripoli

  • The Libyan National Army called on the young people of Tripoli to work with its forces
  • The internationally-recognized government in Tripoli issued a statement saying it had gathered intelligence about possible airstrikes by LNA forces
Updated 47 min 37 sec ago
AP
CAIRO: The self-styled Libyan National Army is declaring “zero hour” in its offensive to capture the capital, Tripoli, from the UN-backed government.
The LNA, led by commander Khalifa Haftar, called on the young people of Tripoli to work with its forces, via a post on its Facebook page published early Saturday.
Meanwhile, the internationally-recognized government in Tripoli issued a statement saying it had gathered intelligence about possible airstrikes by LNA forces against key sites in the capital, including the only functioning airport.
The Government of National Accord in Tripoli said Friday it had intelligence suggesting airstrikes against the capital by Haftar’s allies — including Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and France — were likely.
Libya sank into chaos after Muammar Qaddafi’s 2011 ouster and is now divided between rival administrations.

Topics: Libya Tripoli

