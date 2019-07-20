Arab Coalition forces shoot down Houthi drone

DUBAI: Arab Coalition spokesperson Col. Turki Al-Maliki on Saturday said that coalition forces intercepted and shot down a drone launched by the Houthi militia in Amran governorate and directed towards Abha, Saudi state news agency SPA has reported.

Al-Maliki added the Iranian-backed militia remained futile in their attempts to target the civilian areas as well as the civilian population.

The Arab coalition command would take strict measures to paralyze and neutralize all hostile capabilities of the militia within international humanitarian law and its customary laws, Al-Maliki said in the SPA report.