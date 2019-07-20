You are here

  • Home
  • Arab Coalition forces shoot down Houthi drone
﻿

Arab Coalition forces shoot down Houthi drone

Cars are parked outside the Abha airport in the southern Saudi Arabian popular mountain resort of the same name, on July 2, 2019. (File/AFP)
Updated 20 July 2019
Arab News
0

Arab Coalition forces shoot down Houthi drone

  • The Iranian-backed militia remained futile in their attempts to target the civilian areas as well as the civilian population
  • The Arab coalition command would take strict measures to paralyze and neutralize all hostile capabilities of the militia
Updated 20 July 2019
Arab News
0

DUBAI: Arab Coalition spokesperson Col. Turki Al-Maliki on Saturday said that coalition forces intercepted and shot down a drone launched by the Houthi militia in Amran governorate and directed towards Abha, Saudi state news agency SPA has reported.

Al-Maliki added the Iranian-backed militia remained futile in their attempts to target the civilian areas as well as the civilian population.

The Arab coalition command would take strict measures to paralyze and neutralize all hostile capabilities of the militia within international humanitarian law and its customary laws, Al-Maliki said in the SPA report.

Topics: Arab Coalition Abha drone

Related

0
Middle-East
Arab coalition air raids kill 10 Houthis in Saada
0
Middle-East
UN envoy for Yemen ‘very concerned’ about Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia

Iraqi Kurdistan arrests suspected shooter of Turkish diplomat

Updated 20 July 2019
Reuters
0

Iraqi Kurdistan arrests suspected shooter of Turkish diplomat

Updated 20 July 2019
Reuters
0

ERBIL: Iraqi Kurdistan's security services said on Saturday they had arrested a man for assassinating a Turkish diplomat in the regional capital Erbil, and believed the suspect was the brother of a lawmaker in the Turkish parliament.
"The Kurdistan Region announced on Saturday the arrest of the man who planned the assassination of a Turkish diplomat in a restaurant in Erbil, less than a week after the attack," the Asayish internal security service said in a statement.
It did not name the suspect but said "reports indicated" that his sister served as a Kurdish lawmaker in the Turkish parliament.
A separate statement from another Iraqi Kurdish security force, the Counter Terrorism Department, gave the suspect's name as Mazloum Dagh.
At least two people including a Turkish deputy consul were shot dead in Wednesday's attack when a gunman opened fire at a restaurant where Turkish diplomats were dining. The shooter fled in a car driven by an accomplice, two Kurdish security officials and a witness said.
Political violence is comparatively rare in Erbil, capital of Iraq's semi-autonomous northern Kurdish region, which has been spared the civil war and ethnic strife that hit the rest of Iraq since the US-led invasion of 2003.
The attack took place weeks after Turkey launched a new military offensive against Kurdish separatist militants based in northern Iraq.
Ankara's main enemy in Iraq is the PKK group, which has based fighters in the mountainous border region, north of Erbil, during a decades-long insurgency in southeastern Turkey.
Turkey and the ruling Kurdish party in Erbil, the KDP, have blamed the PKK for other Turkey-related incidents in northern Iraq including the storming of a Turkish military camp earlier this year.

 

Topics: Erbil Turkish Iraq

Related

0
Middle-East
Death toll rises in attack on Turkish diplomat in Iraq
0
Middle-East
Turkish diplomat and two others killed in northern Iraq restaurant attack

Latest updates

Iran detains and releases Algerian tanker after forcing it to change its course
0
Iraqi Kurdistan arrests suspected shooter of Turkish diplomat
0
Saudi Arabia sends crew member of Iranian ship to Oman
0
Libyan militia declares ‘zero hour’ for capturing Tripoli
0
China opens up finance sector to more foreign investment
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.