You are here

  • Home
  • Turkish steps up drilling activities around Cyprus
﻿

Turkish steps up drilling activities around Cyprus

Fuat Oktay says Turkey will “never submit” to sanctions imposed by the European Union. (File/AFP)
Updated 20 July 2019
AP
0

Turkish steps up drilling activities around Cyprus

  • The EU says Turkey is drilling in waters exclusive to EU member Cyprus and is therefore a breach of international law
Updated 20 July 2019
AP
0

NICOSIA: Turkey’s vice president says his country is stepping up a search for hydrocarbons off ethnically divided Cyprus with the dispatching of a survey vessel to join two drillships and another research craft operating in waters around the east Mediterranean island nation.
Fuat Oktay says Turkey will “never submit” to sanctions imposed by the European Union over its drilling and won’t hesitate to take additional steps in defense of its rights and those of breakaway Turkish Cypriots to the area’s energy reserves.
The EU says Turkey is drilling in waters exclusive to EU member Cyprus and is therefore a breach of international law.
Oktay was speaking at celebrations marking the 45th anniversary of the 1974 Turkish invasion of Cyprus that followed a coup mounted by supporters of union with Greece.

Topics: Turkey Cyprus

Related

0
Middle-East
Turkey blocked from US F-35 program after Russian missile purchase
Special 0
Middle-East
Turkey, US at odds again over Ankara’s ouster from F-35 program

Iran forces Algerian tanker into its waters

Updated 3 min 3 sec ago
AP
0

Iran forces Algerian tanker into its waters

Updated 3 min 3 sec ago
AP
0

LONDON: The Iranian coast guard forced an Algerian tanker to head into Iranian waters on Friday before a confrontation ended, the Algerian state oil and gas company Sonatrach said. 
Algeria's state-run news agency APS, quoting Sonatrach, said Saturday the empty tanker "MESDAR" was forced into Iranian waters Friday night as it moved through the Strait of Hormuz.
An emergency hotline between Algeria's energy and foreign ministries was quickly put into place and the incident concluded an hour and 15 minutes later. APS quoted Sonatrach as saying that "no human or material incident was registered."
It said that the tanker was heading to Tanura in Saudi Arabia to onload oil for the Chinese company UNIPEC when it was forced into Iranian territorial waters.

 

Topics: Algeria Iran Sonatrach

Related

0
Business & Economy
Algeria suspends grain agency head in corruption probe — govt sources
0
Middle-East
Algeria army arrests 5 on suspicion of planning 'attacks'

Latest updates

Iran forces Algerian tanker into its waters
0
Iraqi Kurdistan arrests suspected shooter of Turkish diplomat
0
Saudi Arabia sends crew member of Iranian ship to Oman
0
Libyan militia declares ‘zero hour’ for capturing Tripoli
0
China opens up finance sector to more foreign investment
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.