Models, pop royalty gather at Lebanon’s wedding of the year

DUBAI: Social media was abuzz Friday with videos and photos of Lebanon’s wedding of the year as Elie Saab Jr. and Christina Mourad tied the knot at the Church of Bkerke.

With 1000 guests attending the wedding reception, and a more exclusive cohort making it to the church wedding, the affair was one to remember.

Lebanese influencers Lana El-Sahely, Karen Wazen and Nathalie Fanj stood out among the well-heeled crowd and danced well into the night, serenaded by the likes of Nancy Ajram, Elisaa, Assi Hellani and Michel Fadel — some of the Arab World’s biggest names in music. Czech model Karolína Kurková and Portuguese runway fixture Sara Sampaio were also spotted taking a turn on the dancefloor.

The bride chose a stunning gown by her father-in-law Elie Saab, who is known for dressing the world’s glitterati on their big days and pulled out all the stops for the newest addition to his family.

For the religious ceremony, the bride wore a voluminous dress with a sleeveless, high-neck bodice and a 4.5 meter train, Vogue Arabia reported. The veil and headpiece were embroidered with both silk and lurex thread, while sequins glittered in the afternoon sun.

According to Vogue Arabia, the gown took a total of 450 hours to create and was worked on by three pattern makers, six tailors and ten petites mains.

After the religious ceremony, which guests documented thoroughly on Instagram, the couple danced the night away at an outdoor reception, with leafy green decorations and mirror elements.

Influencer Lana El-Sahely changed into a sleek black-and-white outfit — after donning a knee-length Elie Saab creation for the church ceremony — and she was joined by the country’s leading ladies of Instagram, including Nathalie Fanj, in a sea green, tulle-tipped number by Elie Saab, and Karen Wazen, who wore a floaty, off-the-shoulder look by the Lebanese fashion house.

As is to be expected, the guests paled in comparison to Mourad, who showed off a golden gown, complete with a veil boasting100,000 gold sequins. The voluminous dress featured 150,000 Swarovski strass pieces, a corset with a sweetheart neckline and a train of 3.5 meters, according to Vogue Arabia.

Three pattern makers, six tailors, ten petites mains, 12 embroiderers and three artwork designers worked on this dress — showing that it really does take a village to create such an opulent wedding gown.