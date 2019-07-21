You are here

Dr. Saud Kateb, deputy minister at Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Foreign Affairs Deputy Minister Saud Kateb
Updated 21 July 2019
Arab News
Dr. Saud Kateb, deputy minister at Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Updated 21 July 2019
Arab News
Dr. Saud Kateb has been the deputy minister for public diplomacy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs since April 2018.

Kateb has experience in many fields and sectors. He was the spokesperson and foreign media relations managing director at the Ministry of Culture and Information for three years between 2013 and 2016.

He worked in several positions at King Abdul Aziz University in Jeddah between 2006 and 2014, as chairman of the communication department, deputy director of the media center and assistant professor.

He was an adjunct professor at Dar Al-Hekma University from 2008 to 2011.

Kateb worked for two years as the general manager of training, development and information technology at Al Naghi United, as well as the managing director of Ofoq Information System & Communication Company, where he served from 1998 to 2004.

Kateb holds a master’s degree in information technology from the American University, in Massachusetts, and a master’s degree in international relations and affairs from George Washington University in Washington, DC.

He received his Ph.D. in communication and media studies from Howard University, also in Washington, US. 

The Ministry of Interior has recently launched the service of issuing and renewing the national ID cards for Saudis who are abroad for study, work or treatment.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed the new service. Kateb said that the new service will hugely facilitate the process.

The aim is to save citizens’ time, money and effort by providing the service wherever they live.

Topics: Who's Who

Makkah Route: Health services presented to Hajjis in their home countries

Updated 21 July 2019
Lojien Ben Gassem
Makkah Route: Health services presented to Hajjis in their home countries

  • 257,981 pilgrims benefited from the "preventive services" since the new initiative’s launch
Updated 21 July 2019
Lojien Ben Gassem
RIYADH: One of the services provided by the Makkah Route initiative, which aims to smooth the Hajj journey of pilgrims and provide top-quality service, is to ensure that all health requirements are met.

The Communication, Relations and Health Awareness General Department of the Ministry of Health is implementing the initiative in two ways. 

The first is to ensure that the proper application of the health requirements for Hajj and Umrah is followed in targeted countries before issuing the Kingdom’s entry visa (Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Tunisia). 

The second is to check that preventive measures are taken according to the world’s epidemiological situation, for instance in Pakistan.

“Preventive measures” mean, for example, providing polio vaccines for pilgrims. The vaccine, approved by the World Health Organization (WHO), is provided through the Pakistani health authorities at the departure area of the airport.

“The ministry is also deploying a team of five people qualified to supervise the application of health requirements and assess the vaccination procedure and the application of preventive measures,” the department added.   

HIGHLIGHTS

The Makkah Route initiative aims to ensure that the proper application of the health requirements for Hajj and Umrah is followed in targeted countries before issuing the Kingdom’s entry visa.

The initiative also ensures that preventive measures are taken according to the world’s epidemiological situation, for instance in Pakistan.

The workforce at the different land, air, and sea entry/exit points during this year’s Hajj season numbers more than 1,700 individuals.

The teams include 131 experienced doctors, general health specialists, epidemiological monitors, and other staff to provide the necessary treatment and preventive services to pilgrims.

The ministry’s procedures in the departure hall include prepping emergency clinics at the points where Makkah Route pilgrims are received. 

These clinics deal with urgent cases, prepare awareness information for pilgrims and coordinate with the General Authority of Civil Aviation regarding their distribution on the targeted airlines.

The workforce at the different land, air, and sea entry/exit points during this year’s Hajj season numbers more than 1,700 individuals, including 131 experienced doctors, general health specialists, epidemiological monitors, and other staff to provide the necessary treatment and preventive services to pilgrims.

The ministry stated that the number of health practitioners assigned to the service of pilgrims during Hajj “is more than 30,000.”

The ministry encourages volunteering during the Hajj season; it believes that it is a very important and noble service toward fellow citizens, nations and the religion, where Islam highly encourages volunteering and serving others.

The ministry is coordinating the major institutions and commissions via its Hajj volunteering link to register volunteers so that they can participate through the societal partnership program.

The missions affiliated with the pilgrim’s affairs offices provide basic treatment services and refer patients to the ministry’s health facilities, keeping an eye on the overall health situation and reporting any suspicious infectious diseases. 

The ministry monitors all the health institutions and medical missions affiliated with the pilgrim’s affairs offices to make sure the health requirements are being properly applied, to ensure pilgrims’ safety and guarantee an environment free of infectious diseases.

The Health Ministry has confirmed that so far that there has been no incidence of any epidemic diseases or quarantine cases recorded among pilgrims, who arrived and the health situation is reassuring.

Since the first of Dul Qaada, the ministry has provided preventive services, via access points, to 257,981 pilgrims, with a total rate of commitment to vaccination reached  87.4 percent for meningitis, 67.3 percent for yellow fever and 95.3 percent for polio.

Topics: Makkah Route initiative Hajj 2019

