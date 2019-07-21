Dr. Saud Kateb, deputy minister at Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Dr. Saud Kateb has been the deputy minister for public diplomacy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs since April 2018.

Kateb has experience in many fields and sectors. He was the spokesperson and foreign media relations managing director at the Ministry of Culture and Information for three years between 2013 and 2016.

He worked in several positions at King Abdul Aziz University in Jeddah between 2006 and 2014, as chairman of the communication department, deputy director of the media center and assistant professor.

He was an adjunct professor at Dar Al-Hekma University from 2008 to 2011.

Kateb worked for two years as the general manager of training, development and information technology at Al Naghi United, as well as the managing director of Ofoq Information System & Communication Company, where he served from 1998 to 2004.

Kateb holds a master’s degree in information technology from the American University, in Massachusetts, and a master’s degree in international relations and affairs from George Washington University in Washington, DC.

He received his Ph.D. in communication and media studies from Howard University, also in Washington, US.

The Ministry of Interior has recently launched the service of issuing and renewing the national ID cards for Saudis who are abroad for study, work or treatment.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed the new service. Kateb said that the new service will hugely facilitate the process.

The aim is to save citizens’ time, money and effort by providing the service wherever they live.