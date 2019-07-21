You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia committed to achieving sustainable development goals, says envoy to UN
﻿

Saudi Arabia committed to achieving sustainable development goals, says envoy to UN

Abdallah Al-Mouallimi, Saudi Arabia’s permanent representative to the UN, speaks during the sustainable development forum in New York. (SPA)
Updated 21 July 2019
Arab News
0

Saudi Arabia committed to achieving sustainable development goals, says envoy to UN

Updated 21 July 2019
Arab News
0

Saudi Arabia is committed to achieving sustainable development, and the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 plans fall in line with the economic, social, and environmental dimensions of sustainable development, said Abdallah Al-Mouallimi, Saudi Arabia’s permanent representative to the UN.

In his address to the UN High-Level Political Forum (HLPF) on sustainable development, Al-Mouallimi said that this year’s focus on empowerment, justice, comprehensiveness, and expertise exchange and capacity building would have a great impact on achieving the objectives of the sustainable development agenda and on overcoming the obstacles to a more inclusive and just world.

Al-Mouallimi stressed the Kingdom’s continuous efforts to create jobs through strategic initiatives and giant projects, and its great achievement in integrating its financial market to the indexes of international emerging markets, and to the UN initiatives for sustainable markets.

With regards to the environment, Al-Mouallimi pointed out that the Kingdom continues to strengthen its measures on climate change, toward the full implementation of the Paris Convention. In addition, it continues its cooperation with other GCC countries to meet global, environmental, and climatic challenges related to fossil fuel uses.

Al-Mouallimi noted that the Quality of Life Program 2020 continues to progress. The number of Saudi citizens over the age of 15 has increased by 50 percent in 2018. In addition, and as part of its commitment to the principle of inclusiveness and social diversity, a special residence system was established for non-Saudis to enable them to live with their families and to go about their work with ease.

 

 

Topics: Vision 2030 Quality of Life program 2020

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi ‘smart glove’ inventor thrives in the age of innovation
Special 0 photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudis recall history’s greatest TV event: Apollo moon landing

Makkah Route: Health services presented to Hajjis in their home countries

Updated 21 July 2019
Lojien Ben Gassem
0

Makkah Route: Health services presented to Hajjis in their home countries

  • 257,981 pilgrims benefited from the "preventive services" since the new initiative’s launch
Updated 21 July 2019
Lojien Ben Gassem
0

RIYADH: One of the services provided by the Makkah Route initiative, which aims to smooth the Hajj journey of pilgrims and provide top-quality service, is to ensure that all health requirements are met.

The Communication, Relations and Health Awareness General Department of the Ministry of Health is implementing the initiative in two ways. 

The first is to ensure that the proper application of the health requirements for Hajj and Umrah is followed in targeted countries before issuing the Kingdom’s entry visa (Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Tunisia). 

The second is to check that preventive measures are taken according to the world’s epidemiological situation, for instance in Pakistan.

“Preventive measures” mean, for example, providing polio vaccines for pilgrims. The vaccine, approved by the World Health Organization (WHO), is provided through the Pakistani health authorities at the departure area of the airport.

“The ministry is also deploying a team of five people qualified to supervise the application of health requirements and assess the vaccination procedure and the application of preventive measures,” the department added.   

HIGHLIGHTS

The Makkah Route initiative aims to ensure that the proper application of the health requirements for Hajj and Umrah is followed in targeted countries before issuing the Kingdom’s entry visa.

The initiative also ensures that preventive measures are taken according to the world’s epidemiological situation, for instance in Pakistan.

The workforce at the different land, air, and sea entry/exit points during this year’s Hajj season numbers more than 1,700 individuals.

The teams include 131 experienced doctors, general health specialists, epidemiological monitors, and other staff to provide the necessary treatment and preventive services to pilgrims.

The ministry’s procedures in the departure hall include prepping emergency clinics at the points where Makkah Route pilgrims are received. 

These clinics deal with urgent cases, prepare awareness information for pilgrims and coordinate with the General Authority of Civil Aviation regarding their distribution on the targeted airlines.

The workforce at the different land, air, and sea entry/exit points during this year’s Hajj season numbers more than 1,700 individuals, including 131 experienced doctors, general health specialists, epidemiological monitors, and other staff to provide the necessary treatment and preventive services to pilgrims.

The ministry stated that the number of health practitioners assigned to the service of pilgrims during Hajj “is more than 30,000.”

The ministry encourages volunteering during the Hajj season; it believes that it is a very important and noble service toward fellow citizens, nations and the religion, where Islam highly encourages volunteering and serving others.

The ministry is coordinating the major institutions and commissions via its Hajj volunteering link to register volunteers so that they can participate through the societal partnership program.

The missions affiliated with the pilgrim’s affairs offices provide basic treatment services and refer patients to the ministry’s health facilities, keeping an eye on the overall health situation and reporting any suspicious infectious diseases. 

The ministry monitors all the health institutions and medical missions affiliated with the pilgrim’s affairs offices to make sure the health requirements are being properly applied, to ensure pilgrims’ safety and guarantee an environment free of infectious diseases.

The Health Ministry has confirmed that so far that there has been no incidence of any epidemic diseases or quarantine cases recorded among pilgrims, who arrived and the health situation is reassuring.

Since the first of Dul Qaada, the ministry has provided preventive services, via access points, to 257,981 pilgrims, with a total rate of commitment to vaccination reached  87.4 percent for meningitis, 67.3 percent for yellow fever and 95.3 percent for polio.

Topics: Makkah Route initiative Hajj 2019

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
King Salman makes Indonesian grandfather’s Hajj dream come true
Special 0
Pakistan
Wife of Christchurch hero says ‘overwhelmed’ by Saudi offer to host bereaved families for Hajj

Latest updates

Panama says withdrawing flag from tanker towed to Iran, cites violations
0
Nearly 150 million people sweltering through deadly US heat wave
0
Greed, lack of humanity blamed for sale of infants in Egypt
0
Alinma CEO shares leadership insights at Cambridge event
0
Flying solo marks milestone for Emirates academy
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.