White House to host meeting with tech executives on Huawei ban

Details of an easing of the Huawei ban have not yet been released.
Updated 21 July 2019
Reuters
WASHINGTON: White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow will host a meeting with semiconductor and software executives on Monday to discuss the US ban on sales to China’s Huawei Technologies, two sources briefed on the meeting said.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will also attend the White House event, to which chipmakers Inteland Qualcomm have been invited, the people said.
A White House official confirmed the meeting would take place, noting that Google and Micron would attend, but said it had been called to discuss economic matters.
The subject of Huawei was expected “to come up but that it is not the reason why they are convening the meeting,” said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
The future of US companies’ ties to Huawei, the world’s no. 1 maker of telecommunications equipment, remains uncertain after the Trump administration put the company on a blacklist in May, citing national security concerns.

The move banned US companies from selling most US parts and components to it without special licenses. However President Donald Trump said last month American firms could resume sales, with an eye on reviving trade talks with Beijing. Several weeks after the announcement, details about what the new policy toward the company is are still not forthcoming.
Commerce Department Secretary Wilbur Ross has said licenses would be issued where there is no threat to national security. Reuters reported that the United States may approve licenses for companies to restart new sales in a matter of weeks.
One of the people briefed on Monday’s meeting said Broadcom was also invited to the White House event. Microsoft was also expected to receive an invitation, the person said.
Intel and Qualcomm declined to comment. Google, Micron, Microsoft and Broadcom did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Australian territory gives major status to solar plan by Singapore’s Sun Cable

Singapore is set to benefit from a plan to export solar power by subsea cable from Australia’s Northern Territory. (Reuters)
Updated 21 July 2019
Reuters
Australian territory gives major status to solar plan by Singapore’s Sun Cable

  • Dozens of international developers are looking to Australia to build wind and solar farms, spurred by abundant wind and sun, falling turbine and panel costs, and corporate demand for contracts to hedge against rising power tariffs
Updated 21 July 2019
Reuters
SYDNEY: Australia’s Northern Territory has given major project status to an ambitious plan to transmit 3 gigawatts (GW) of solar power to Singapore by subsea cable, its chief minister said.
Michael Gunner said Singaporean firm Sun Cable’s proposed A$20 billion ($14 billion) solar farm near Tennant Creek would be the world’s largest, generating 10 gigawatts of power for both Darwin and Singapore.
Sun Cable plans to provide 3 gigawatts of power via 3,800 km (2,361.21 miles) of high voltage direct current transmission cable to Singapore, providing a fifth of the island nation’s electricity, according to the company’s website.
The Northern Territory — a 1.4 million sq km (540,000 sq miles) expanse of outback extending from the center of Australia to its northern coastline — awards major status to projects it sees as significant to the jurisdiction, helping companies with co-ordinated government approvals and a dedicated case manager.
Gunner said in an emailed statement that the government would negotiate a project development agreement with Sun Cable.
“Major Project Status for Sun Cable is an important step toward making this vision a reality,” he added.

No further details about the project were available. Sun Cable could not be immediately reached for comment.
Dozens of international developers are looking to Australia to build wind and solar farms, spurred by abundant wind and sun, falling turbine and panel costs, and corporate demand for contracts to hedge against rising power tariffs.
This comes despite grid constraints and extra scrutiny from network operators to make sure that new projects do not spark blackouts such as those suffered two years ago.

