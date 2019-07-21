You are here

Australian territory gives major status to solar plan by Singapore's Sun Cable

Singapore is set to benefit from a plan to export solar power by subsea cable from Australia’s Northern Territory. (Reuters)
  • Dozens of international developers are looking to Australia to build wind and solar farms, spurred by abundant wind and sun, falling turbine and panel costs, and corporate demand for contracts to hedge against rising power tariffs
SYDNEY: Australia’s Northern Territory has given major project status to an ambitious plan to transmit 3 gigawatts (GW) of solar power to Singapore by subsea cable, its chief minister said.
Michael Gunner said Singaporean firm Sun Cable’s proposed A$20 billion ($14 billion) solar farm near Tennant Creek would be the world’s largest, generating 10 gigawatts of power for both Darwin and Singapore.
Sun Cable plans to provide 3 gigawatts of power via 3,800 km (2,361.21 miles) of high voltage direct current transmission cable to Singapore, providing a fifth of the island nation’s electricity, according to the company’s website.
The Northern Territory — a 1.4 million sq km (540,000 sq miles) expanse of outback extending from the center of Australia to its northern coastline — awards major status to projects it sees as significant to the jurisdiction, helping companies with co-ordinated government approvals and a dedicated case manager.
Gunner said in an emailed statement that the government would negotiate a project development agreement with Sun Cable.
“Major Project Status for Sun Cable is an important step toward making this vision a reality,” he added.

BACKGROUND

International companies are looking to Australia to build wind and solar farms, attracted by abundant wind and sun and falling turbine and panel costs.

No further details about the project were available. Sun Cable could not be immediately reached for comment.
Dozens of international developers are looking to Australia to build wind and solar farms, spurred by abundant wind and sun, falling turbine and panel costs, and corporate demand for contracts to hedge against rising power tariffs.
This comes despite grid constraints and extra scrutiny from network operators to make sure that new projects do not spark blackouts such as those suffered two years ago.

Topics: Singapore

Cosmetics companies on trail of profits from Thai snail slime

Kitpong Puttarathuvanun, founder and owner of the Acha Snail Serum brand, demonstrating how to clean a snail for serum production. (AFP)
Cosmetics companies on trail of profits from Thai snail slime

  • Nakhon Nayok district has more than 80 farms cashing in on global beauty market
NAKHON NAYOK: Giant snails inch across a plate of pumpkin and cucumber in central Thailand, an “organic” diet to tease the prized collagen-rich mucus from the molluscs, which to some cosmetic firms are now more valuable than gold.
The snails at Phatinisiri Thangkeaw’s farm were once the scourge of rice farmers, loathed for eating the buds of new crops.
“Farmers used to throw them on the road or in the rivers,” Phatinisiri told AFP. “But now they sell them to me to earn extra money.”
With her 1,000 snails, the teacher makes an extra $320 to $650 a month.
It is one of more than 80 farms in Nakhon Nayok province, two hours from the capital Bangkok, cashing in on the global snail beauty market, estimated at $314 million, according to research group Coherent Market Insights.
The precious slime is patiently “milked” from the glands of the snail by dripping water over it using a pipette.
Its raw form is sold to Aden International, a Thai-based cosmetics company that primarily ships its products to Korea and the US.
The sole snail slime producer in Thailand, Aden was started three years ago as a business-savvy solution to the snail infestation in Nakhon Nayok, said founder Kitpong Puttarathuvanun. And his bet paid off — Kitpong sells the serum under the Acha brand, but also supplies Korean and American cosmetic companies with a dried powder at 1.8 million baht ($58,200) per kilogram, he said. Gold is currently worth $46,300 a kilogram.
Compared to Aden’s snail slime, the mucus produced in China — milked daily instead of once every three weeks in Thailand — is valued at about 80,000 baht ($2,600) per kilogram, Kitpong said.

FASTFACT

Aden, Thailand’s sole snail slime producer, was founded three years ago in response to a local infestation.

“We found that our slime was very intense because the snails eat everything, including vegetables, grains and even mushrooms ... producing good quality slime,” he told AFP, explaining that the mucus can be used to heal sunburn and “heal wounds.”
Somkamol Manchun, the doctor in charge of the purification process, said that snail mucus contains collagen and elastin — ingredients that “can make skin firm with less wrinkles.”
It “triggers the skin cells ... and helps heal the skin.”
At the moment, no scientific studies have been done on the curative qualities of snail serum and slime, but snail farmer Phatinisiri is already feeling the market heat up.
Two years ago, she was the first in the area to try farming the slime, she said, and villagers readily gave her what they considered pests.
“Now I buy snails at about 25 baht to 30 baht (about $1) per kilogram,” she said. “But many people are doing snail farms now so the competition is high.”

Topics: Thailand snails

