Arab-Chinese Digital Library celebrates 1st anniversary

RIYADH: The branch of the King Abdul Aziz Public Library (KAPL) at the University of Beijing celebrated the first anniversary of the launch of the Arab-Chinese Digital Library.
It was inaugurated in July 2018 by China’s president at the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum, in the presence of Arab foreign ministers and the Arab League secretary-general.
This came after the league assigned the establishment of the digital library to KAPL, as a pioneer in promoting Arab culture and developing Arab libraries.
KAPL, as part of its contributions to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 reform plan, is keen to enrich the world with distinguished cultural projects and build bridges between Saudi and other cultures worldwide.
“The Arab-Chinese Digital Library is a channel for dialogue between the Arab and Chinese peoples through the exchange of traditional and non-traditional sources of information, in accordance with the information infrastructure used in Arab countries and its adaptability to the one used in China,” said the library’s deputy general supervisor, Dr. Abdul Karim bin Abdulrahman Al-Zaid.
“It also promotes and documents the partnership between Arab countries’ national libraries and China.”
The project aims to strengthen ties and coordination between libraries in Arab League member states and China.
