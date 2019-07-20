You are here

Arab-Chinese Digital Library celebrates 1st anniversary

The King Abdul Aziz Public Library branch at the University of Beijing celebrated the first anniversary of the launch of the Arab-Chinese Digital Library. (SPA)
Updated 21 July 2019
SPA
RIYADH: The branch of the King Abdul Aziz Public Library (KAPL) at the University of Beijing celebrated the first anniversary of the launch of the Arab-Chinese Digital Library.
It was inaugurated in July 2018 by China’s president at the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum, in the presence of Arab foreign ministers and the Arab League secretary-general.
This came after the league assigned the establishment of the digital library to KAPL, as a pioneer in promoting Arab culture and developing Arab libraries.
KAPL, as part of its contributions to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 reform plan, is keen to enrich the world with distinguished cultural projects and build bridges between Saudi and other cultures worldwide.
“The Arab-Chinese Digital Library is a channel for dialogue between the Arab and Chinese peoples through the exchange of traditional and non-traditional sources of information, in accordance with the information infrastructure used in Arab countries and its adaptability to the one used in China,” said the library’s deputy general supervisor, Dr. Abdul Karim bin Abdulrahman Al-Zaid.
“It also promotes and documents the partnership between Arab countries’ national libraries and China.”
The project aims to strengthen ties and coordination between libraries in Arab League member states and China.

Topics: King Abdul Aziz Public Library (KAPL) Arab-Chinese Digital Library

Makkah Route: Health services presented to Hajjis in their home countries

Updated 21 July 2019
Lojien Ben Gassem
0

Makkah Route: Health services presented to Hajjis in their home countries

  • 257,981 pilgrims benefited from the "preventive services" since the new initiative’s launch
Updated 21 July 2019
Lojien Ben Gassem
0

RIYADH: One of the services provided by the Makkah Route initiative, which aims to smooth the Hajj journey of pilgrims and provide top-quality service, is to ensure that all health requirements are met.

The Communication, Relations and Health Awareness General Department of the Ministry of Health is implementing the initiative in two ways. 

The first is to ensure that the proper application of the health requirements for Hajj and Umrah is followed in targeted countries before issuing the Kingdom’s entry visa (Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Tunisia). 

The second is to check that preventive measures are taken according to the world’s epidemiological situation, for instance in Pakistan.

“Preventive measures” mean, for example, providing polio vaccines for pilgrims. The vaccine, approved by the World Health Organization (WHO), is provided through the Pakistani health authorities at the departure area of the airport.

“The ministry is also deploying a team of five people qualified to supervise the application of health requirements and assess the vaccination procedure and the application of preventive measures,” the department added.   

HIGHLIGHTS

The Makkah Route initiative aims to ensure that the proper application of the health requirements for Hajj and Umrah is followed in targeted countries before issuing the Kingdom’s entry visa.

The initiative also ensures that preventive measures are taken according to the world’s epidemiological situation, for instance in Pakistan.

The workforce at the different land, air, and sea entry/exit points during this year’s Hajj season numbers more than 1,700 individuals.

The teams include 131 experienced doctors, general health specialists, epidemiological monitors, and other staff to provide the necessary treatment and preventive services to pilgrims.

The ministry’s procedures in the departure hall include prepping emergency clinics at the points where Makkah Route pilgrims are received. 

These clinics deal with urgent cases, prepare awareness information for pilgrims and coordinate with the General Authority of Civil Aviation regarding their distribution on the targeted airlines.

The workforce at the different land, air, and sea entry/exit points during this year’s Hajj season numbers more than 1,700 individuals, including 131 experienced doctors, general health specialists, epidemiological monitors, and other staff to provide the necessary treatment and preventive services to pilgrims.

The ministry stated that the number of health practitioners assigned to the service of pilgrims during Hajj “is more than 30,000.”

The ministry encourages volunteering during the Hajj season; it believes that it is a very important and noble service toward fellow citizens, nations and the religion, where Islam highly encourages volunteering and serving others.

The ministry is coordinating the major institutions and commissions via its Hajj volunteering link to register volunteers so that they can participate through the societal partnership program.

The missions affiliated with the pilgrim’s affairs offices provide basic treatment services and refer patients to the ministry’s health facilities, keeping an eye on the overall health situation and reporting any suspicious infectious diseases. 

The ministry monitors all the health institutions and medical missions affiliated with the pilgrim’s affairs offices to make sure the health requirements are being properly applied, to ensure pilgrims’ safety and guarantee an environment free of infectious diseases.

The Health Ministry has confirmed that so far that there has been no incidence of any epidemic diseases or quarantine cases recorded among pilgrims, who arrived and the health situation is reassuring.

Since the first of Dul Qaada, the ministry has provided preventive services, via access points, to 257,981 pilgrims, with a total rate of commitment to vaccination reached  87.4 percent for meningitis, 67.3 percent for yellow fever and 95.3 percent for polio.

Topics: Makkah Route initiative Hajj 2019

