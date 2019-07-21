You are here

Panama says withdrawing flag from tanker towed to Iran, cites violations

This undated photo provided by Iranian state television's English-language service, Press TV, shows the Panamanian-flagged oil tanker MT Riah surrounded by Iranian Revolutionary Guard vessels. (Press TV via AP)
Updated 21 July 2019
Reuters
Panama says withdrawing flag from tanker towed to Iran, cites violations

  • Panama has recently withdrawn flags from dozens of vessels, some of which were operated by Iran
  • It is not clear which country or company owns and operates the Riah
Updated 21 July 2019
Reuters
PANAMA CITY: Panama’s maritime authority said on Saturday it had begun the process of withdrawing the registration of an oil tanker called MT Riah, which was towed to Iran after it disappeared from ship tracking maps in the Strait of Hormuz on July 14.
Panama began the flag withdrawal process on Friday after an investigation determined the tanker had “deliberately violated international regulations” by not reporting any unusual situation, the authority said in a statement.
“We roundly condemn the use of Panamanian flagged ships for illicit activities,” the authority said in a statement.
Panama, which has the largest shipping fleet in the world, has recently withdrawn flags from dozens of vessels, some of which were operated by Iran.
It is not clear which country or company owns and operates the Riah.
The latest development follows the British seizure of an Iranian oil tanker accused of violating sanctions on Syria. Panama said that ship had been removed from its registry on May 29.
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei branded the British action “piracy,” and Iran threatened to retaliate.
Iran recently said it towed a vessel into its waters from the strait after the ship issued a distress call. Although Tehran did not name the vessel, the Riah is the only ship whose recorded movements appear likely to match that description.
US officials have said they are unsure whether the tanker was seized by Iran or rescued after facing mechanical faults as Tehran asserts, creating a mystery at sea at a time of high tension in the Gulf.
Earlier this month, Panama’s maritime authority said it would withdraw its flag from more vessels that violate sanctions and international legislation, following the removal of about 60 ships linked to Iran and Syria from the Panamanian registry in recent months.
Washington has called for greater security for ships in the Gulf.

Oman urges Iran to let seized tanker depart

Updated 41 min 28 sec ago
Reuters
Oman urges Iran to let seized tanker depart

  • Oman also called on all parties to exercise restraint and resolve differences diplomatically
  • “The Sultanate (of Oman) calls for not exposing this region to risks impacting freedom of navigation,” Oman TV said
Updated 41 min 28 sec ago
Reuters
0

DUBAI: Oman urged Iran on Sunday to let the British-flagged tanker Stena Impero, which it seized on Friday, depart.
Oman also called on all parties to exercise restraint and resolve differences diplomatically, state broadcaster Oman TV News said on Sunday.
“The Sultanate (of Oman) calls for not exposing this region to risks impacting freedom of navigation,” Oman TV said on Twitter.

