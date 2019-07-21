You are here

  • Home
  • Thurman looks to end Pacquiao’s resurgent career in showdown
﻿

Thurman looks to end Pacquiao’s resurgent career in showdown

Manny Pacquiao and Keith Thurman pose in Las Vegas during a weigh-in on Friday. (AP)
Updated 21 July 2019
AP
0

Thurman looks to end Pacquiao’s resurgent career in showdown

  • Manny Pacquiao: I’ve been in boxing longer than Keith Thurman, so my experience will be the difference
Updated 21 July 2019
AP
0

LAS VEGAS: Keith Thurman certainly seems like more than the modern Manny Pacquiao should be able to handle.
Thurman (29-0, 22 KOs) is a decade younger, certainly more powerful and maybe even a bit faster than his famously speedy opponent. Thurman is a tough, voluble welterweight champion in his prime competitive years, and Pacquiao represents the biggest fight of his career — a once-in-a-lifetime chance to pound a boxing great into retirement.
“It’s been a buildup and a progression my whole career toward this moment on Saturday night,” Thurman said. “This really is the outcome of an individual living out their dream.”
So why are the 40-year-old Pacquiao (61-7-2, 39 KOs) and trainer Freddie Roach so confident heading into the MGM Grand Garden in Las Vegas? And why is the older eight-division champion actually a slight betting favorite against one of the best 147-pounders in the world?
After 18 years together, Pacquiao and Roach believe Thurman is just another challenge to be overcome by hard work, smart planning and the psychological edge of experience.
Thurman looks daunting on paper, but Pacquiao and Roach are virtuosos on canvas.
“Tomorrow night, class is in session,” Pacquiao said Friday after the weigh-in. “I hope Keith Thurman studied hard, because Professor Pacquiao gives very hard tests.”
Pacquiao and Thurman both hold versions of the WBA 147-pound title heading into this Fox Sports pay-per-view showdown.
In Roach’s educated mind, the vaunted Thurman has far more questions to answer than Pacquiao, who is coming into this fight off back-to-back victories over Lucas Matthysse and Adrien Broner.
Can Thurman recapture his prime fighting form after two years of relative inactivity caused by a 22-month injury layoff? Can he match Pacquiao’s legendary speed while showing the stamina to fight effectively for 12 rounds against Manny’s famed pace?
“I hope Thurman brings his best, because that’s when Manny will be at his best,” Roach said. “Thurman is a good fighter, but Manny beats good fighters all the time. And I don’t think Keith Thurman is a great fighter. I think Broner is a better fighter, and Manny took care of him (easily).”
While Thurman is in the biggest bout of his career, the Filipino senator’s late-career resurgence also reaches a vital point Saturday. Despite what Roach says, Thurman seems certain to be a big step up in competition from Matthysse and Broner, and the cumulative effects of a boxing career rarely wear well after 40.
“Manny isn’t going to do anything with those little T-Rex arms,” Thurman said. “He’s about to get beat up. I get to punch a senator in the face, and he’s going to feel it.”
Thurman earned the nickname “One Time” with his one-punch knockout power, yet he has stopped just one of his seven opponents since December 2013. And though Thurman is still in his ostensible prime, he has shown a few signs of weariness with his sport.
He has never looked more vulnerable as a professional than he did in his comeback victory last January over tough veteran Josesito Lopez, who rocked Thurman repeatedly and even won a 10-8 round without a knockdown. More recently, Thurman has repeatedly spoken about how he’s eager to get a few big paydays and then get out of boxing — a sensible mentality that nonetheless could indicate a fighter’s focus isn’t completely on competition anymore.
Thurman has been totally focused in public appearances for this big-money bout, however.
“I’m going to do to Manny Pacquiao what he did to Oscar De La Hoya,” Thurman said, referring to Pacquiao’s landmark victory over the Golden Boy in 2008.
While Thurman would love to retire his opponent, Pacquiao plans to keep competing indefinitely, and he doesn’t dismiss the notion of fighting to 50 and beyond, as Bernard Hopkins did. He has openly looked beyond Thurman to his hopes of a second fight with the retired Floyd Mayweather, or a unification bout with champion Errol Spence.
But just in case anybody believes he isn’t focused on Thurman, Pacquiao said that even his mother took offense at Thurman’s pre-fight trash talk , including his vow to punish the vocally evangelical Pacquiao.
“I’m just always smiling, no matter what Keith says,” Pacquiao said. “It’s easy to say things, but it’s not easy to do it in the ring. I’ve been in this sport longer than Keith Thurman, so my experience will be the difference.”

Topics: Manny Pacquiao KEITH THURMAN

Related

0
Sport
Algeria sink Senegal in fiery final to claim second Africa Cup of Nations

Refugee swimmer Mardini rising fast after fleeing war

Updated 21 July 2019
AFP
0

Refugee swimmer Mardini rising fast after fleeing war

  • Mardini’s time was more than 12 seconds slower than that of reigning champion Sarah Sjostrom and 47th overall
  • Mardini famously competed at the Rio Olympics under the refugee flag
Updated 21 July 2019
AFP
0

GWANGJU, South Korea: Syrian refugee Yusra Mardini, who almost drowned at sea fleeing her war-torn country four years ago, heaved a deep sigh after failing to set a personal best at the world swimming championships on Sunday.
Representing FINA’s independent athletes team, the 21-year-old looked up at the giant scoreboard and winced at her time of 1min 8.79sec in the 100 meters butterfly heats in South Korea.
“I’m not very happy actually,” Mardini told AFP.
“I had some problems with my shoulder but I’m back in training. I still have the 100m freestyle and I’m looking forward to that.”
Mardini’s time was more than 12 seconds slower than that of reigning champion Sarah Sjostrom and 47th overall, but she has come a long way since risking her life crossing from Izmir in Turkey to the Greek island of Lesbos in the summer of 2015.
Thirty minutes into that treacherous journey, the motor on their dinghy cut out and the tiny vessel, carrying 20 people rather than the six or seven it was designed for, threatened to capsize.
As the only people who could swim, Mardini and her sister Sarah jumped into the water to push and pull the stricken dinghy for over three hours until they finally reached the shore.
“I arrived in Greece in only jeans and a T-shirt,” said Mardini, who also swims in the 100m freestyle later this week. “Even my shoes were gone.”
Mardini famously competed at the Rio Olympics a year later under the refugee flag.
“In the beginning I refused to be in a refugee team because I was afraid people would think I got the chance because of my story,” said Mardini, who now lives with her family in Berlin.
“I wanted to earn it. But then I realized I had a big opportunity to represent those people — so I took the chance and I never regretted it,” she added.
“Rio was amazing. It was really exciting to see the reaction of people to the team. Now I’m representing millions of displaced people around the world and it really makes me proud.”
It is a far cry from life back in Syria, where rocket strikes would often shake the pool she trained at in Damascus.
“There were bomb attacks sometimes that would crack the windows around the pool,” said Mardini, who has addressed the United Nations general assembly and whose story is set to be told in a Hollywood movie.
“We were scared the whole time.”
Fellow Syrian Ayman Kelzieh was also forced to flee the country before competing at the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon.
Returning to Korea five years later, the 26-year-old now owns a fistful of national swim records, including the 50m, 100m and 200m butterfly.
“When the war started I had just moved to Damascus and I couldn’t get back home to Aleppo,” said Kelzieh, who now lives on the Thai island of Phuket.
“But even in Damascus bombs sometimes even went off at the swimming pool we trained at,” he added after taking a poolside selfie with his idol, South African star Chad le Clos.
“There were even attacks at the hotel I stayed in — I was lucky.”

Topics: refugee Yusra Mardini Syria

Related

Special 0
Middle-East
Palestinian refugees protest Lebanese Labor Ministry restrictions
0
Sport
Syrian hero Yusra Mardini focused on more than just Olympic medals

Latest updates

Detainee allegedly tortured in Sudan dies: doctors
0
Air France to keep flying to Cairo
0
Women, children among 10 dead in airstrikes in Afghanistan
0
New Zealanders hand over 10,000-plus guns and weapons parts in buy-back scheme
0
Gunmen kill 2 Guard members in southeastern Iran
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.