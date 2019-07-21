You are here

  • Home
  • Twin attacks in Pakistan kill 6 police
﻿

Twin attacks in Pakistan kill 6 police

Pakistani paramilitary soldiers cordon off the site of a bomb blast outside a Sufi shrine in Lahore on May 8, 2019. (File/AFP)
Updated 17 sec ago
AP
0

Twin attacks in Pakistan kill 6 police

  • Gunmen on motorcycles opened fire on police in a residential area, killing two
  • It was not immediately clear whether the explosion was caused by a suicide bomber or a bomb planted on a motorcycle
Updated 17 sec ago
AP
0

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Pakistan: Police in Pakistan say gunmen opened fire on a police post and then bombed the entrance to a hospital as the wounded were being brought in, killing a total of six policemen and wounding another 10 people.

Salim Khan, a senior police officer in Dera Ismail Khan, says gunmen on motorcycles opened fire on police in a residential area, killing two, and then targeted the entrance to the hospital, killing another four. The Pakistani Taliban claimed the attack.

It was not immediately clear whether the explosion was caused by a suicide bomber or a bomb planted on a motorcycle.

Topics: Pakistan Blast gun attack

More than 1,000 firefighters battle Portugal wildfires

Updated 21 July 2019
AFP
0

More than 1,000 firefighters battle Portugal wildfires

  • Around 20 helicopters and aeroplanes were involved in efforts to douse the flames before nightfall made further flights impossible
  • Four firefighters were also reported injured, and a further three were hurt after their fire engine collided with another
Updated 21 July 2019
AFP
0

AMENDOA, Portugal: More than a thousand firefighters battled Sunday to control wildfires in central Portugal that have forced village evacuations, in a region where dozens were killed in huge blazes in 2017.

The firefighters were deployed to tackle three fires in the mountainous and heavily forested Castelo Branco region, 200 kilometers north of Lisbon, according to the website of the Civil Protection.

Around 20 helicopters and aeroplanes were involved in efforts to douse the flames before nightfall made further flights impossible. A civilian who suffered serious injuries and was evacuated by helicopter to Lisbon, Luis Belo Costa, the commander of the civil protection for the region said.

Four firefighters were also reported injured, and a further three were hurt after their fire engine collided with another.

The army said in a statement it was dispatching twenty soldiers and machinery to open routes 'to facilitate access' for the firefighters.
Several national highways have been closed and a number of villages in the region have been evacuated as a precaution, the civil protection said.

Belo Costa said he hoped to have the three fires under control by early Sunday morning. In a message President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa expressed his “solidarity with the hundreds fighting the scourge of the fires.”

Portugal is still traumatized by the deaths of dozens of people in huge blazes in 2017, with authorities taking extra precautions.
Fanned by strong winds, the fires had been spreading in three directions since Saturday afternoon.

Six regions of central and southern Portugal have been placed on maximum fire alert.

Topics: Portugal wildfire firefighter

Related

0
World
Hawaii governor declares emergency for Maui wildfires
0
Offbeat
400-year-old shipwreck ‘discovery of decade’ for Portugal

Latest updates

Twin attacks in Pakistan kill 6 police
0
Refugee swimmer Mardini rising fast after fleeing war
0
Ali called Marvel about ‘Blade’ after ‘Green Book’ win
0
More than 1,000 firefighters battle Portugal wildfires
0
Brilliant Pacquiao outpoints Thurman to capture WBA crown
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.