Houthi shell fire wounds at least 2 children in north Yemen

RIYADH: Houthi militia shell fire wounded at least two children in Yemen’s northern province of Jawf, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.

The attack was caused by a mortar fired by the Houthis in the village of Ghail in western Jawf.

A local Yemeni source said the mortar shell landed on a house, seriously injuring the two children.

The attack comes just a week after the Iran-backed militia attacked the same village and seriously wounded two children and a woman.