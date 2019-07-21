You are here

Women, children among 10 dead in airstrikes in Afghanistan

Three children, two women and five men were among those killed in the attacks. (File/AFP)
KABUL, Afghanistan: Afghan officials say at least 10 civilians have been killed in separate airstrikes by Afghan security forces in western Badghis province.
Ziauddin Akazai, a lawmaker from Badghis, says two other people were wounded in Friday night’s attacks in Bala Murghab district.
Abdul Aziz Beg, head of the provincial council, says insurgents have surrounded an army base in the district. He says choppers have been trying to reach the base, but insurgents are shooting from nearby villages and any return fire would endanger villagers.
Three children, two women and five men were among those killed in the attacks, said Beg.
The Taliban, who control roughly half of Afghanistan, posted photos of dead children on their Twitter account saying that civilians killed by the air strikes in Badghis province.

