Drone strike near Tripoli kills seven fighters loyal to Haftar

Eastern-based Libyan National Army had downed a drone on Sunday in Tripoli’s southern suburb of Ain Zara. (File/AFP)
Updated 21 July 2019
Reuters
Drone strike near Tripoli kills seven fighters loyal to Haftar

  • Haftar’s LNA has been unable to take Tripoli from the internationally recognized government despite fighting that has caused havoc
  • Tens of thousands of people have been displaced because of the conflict
Updated 21 July 2019
Reuters
BENGHAZI: At least seven fighters loyal to Libyan National Army (LNA) forces commanded by Khalifa Haftar were killed overnight in a drone strike in southern Tripoli, a military source said.
Eastern-based LNA had downed a drone on Sunday in Tripoli’s southern suburb of Ain Zara, it said without elaborating.
In the latest turmoil since the toppling of Muammar Qaddafi in 2011, Haftar’s LNA has been unable to take Tripoli from the internationally recognized government despite fighting that has caused havoc in the capital’s southern suburbs and displaced tens of thousands of civilians.

Topics: Khalifa Haftar Libya Tripoli

White House’s Kushner to finalize Palestinian economic plan on Middle East tour -official

Updated 2 min 8 sec ago
Reuters
White House’s Kushner to finalize Palestinian economic plan on Middle East tour -official

  • White House senior adviser Kushner will visit Israel, Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE
Updated 2 min 8 sec ago
Reuters
WASHINGTON: White House senior adviser Jared Kushner will lead a US delegation on a tour of the Middle East to finalize details of his proposed $50 billion economic development plan for the Palestinians, Jordan, Egypt and Lebanon, an administration official said on Sunday.
Kushner, Middle East envoy Jason Greenblatt, State Department official Brian Hook and Kushner aide Avi Berkowitz are expected to make make stops in Israel, Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, the official said.
They leave late this month and return to Washington in early August.
The official said the purpose of the trip is to “continue on the momentum that was created at the workshop in Bahrain and finalize the economic portion of the plan.”
They will also discuss the possibility of locating the development fund in Bahrain, the official said.
Kushner, US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and the plan’s main architect, sought to build support for his ambitious economic proposals for the Palestinian territories at an international meeting in Bahrain in June.
Palestinians poured scorn on the Trump administration’s $50 billion investment plan to help achieve Middle East peace, but US Gulf Arab allies said the economic initiative had promise if a political settlement is reached.
Kushner and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin last week discussed creation of the fund with World Bank President David Malpass, the official said. The World Bank has a role in managing the fund.
The delegation was not expected to discuss Trump’s long-awaited political plan for the Middle East, and when it will be released remains unclear.

Topics: Jared Kushner Israel Jordan Egypt Saudi Arabia Qatar United Arab Emirates

