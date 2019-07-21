You are here

  • Home
  • REVIEW: 'Stranger Things' season three
﻿

REVIEW: 'Stranger Things' season three

1 / 2
Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Natalie Dyer (Nancy Wheeler) and Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven/Jane Hopper). (Netflix)
2 / 2
Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington) and Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley). (Netflix)
Updated 21 July 2019
Adam Grundey
0

REVIEW: 'Stranger Things' season three

  • Hit series returns, funnier and freakier
Updated 21 July 2019
Adam Grundey
0

DUBAI: Netflix’s “Stranger Things” crossed the line from hit series to cultural phenomenon pretty early on with its mix of Eighties nostalgia, sweetly humorous kids-coming-of-age story, sci-fi thrills and genuinely spooky scenes.

After a second season that brought a darker, more dangerous vibe but lost some of the fun, showrunners the Duffer Brothers seem to have struck a better balance between the two in the third season, released last week.

Set in the summer of 1985, the central gang of kids: Mike Wheeler, Will Byers, Lucas Sinclair, Max Mayfield, Dustin Henderson and telepath Eleven (or El — or Jane Hopper as she’s now the legal adoptive daughter of Sherrif Jim Hopper) are on school vacation, and it’s that awkward summer when the boys start to take more interest in girls than in Dungeons & Dragons, much to Will’s chagrin. Mike and Lucas are (at the start of the series at least) bumbling their way through relationships with El and Max respectively. The Duffers mine these awkward ‘first-love’ scenarios for rich humor and some genuinely touching moments, as well as some realistic takes on how the complications of love interests affects the tight-knit gang of boys we met in the first series. And of how they enable Max and El to bond. It’s great to see El relax into hanging out with her first real girlfriend (in the platonic sense).

There’s plenty of humor too in the double-act of Dustin and Steve Harrington — formerly the high-school heartthrob, but now struggling to retain his ‘cool’ edge while working in an ice-cream parlor in the town’s new social hotspot, the Starcourt Mall. New arrival Robin is his co-worker — and thorn in side, constantly puncturing his ego.

Of course, there’s a darkness stirring too. The sinister, otherworldly monster defeated by El at the end of season two is not, it seems, as gone as everyone thought. Strange power fluctuations trigger Will’s awareness of his nemesis, and the kids quickly realize that their summer holidays aren’t going to be as carefree as they’d hoped. There’s the issue of exploding rats, for starters, and Max’s older brother, Billy, is acting very, well, strange.

Everything that made “Stranger Things” so wildly popular, then, is still in place, including stellar performances from the ensemble cast and the eye-catching attention to Eighties pop culture (new Coke, Phoebe Cates and Ralph Macchio, for example), to — of course — the unsettling notion of something very wrong happening just beneath Hawkins’ shiny, happy surface.

Topics: television Stranger Things Millie Bobby Brown Finn Wolfhardt Winona Ryder Netflix

Related

Special 0
Lifestyle
Millie Bobby Brown jumps from ‘Stranger Things’ to ‘Godzilla: King of Monsters’
0
Art & Culture
REVIEW: 'When They See Us'

Jordanian musician Jaafar discusses his new single and video, ‘OK 3adi’

Jordanian singer-songwriter Jaafar. (Supplied)
Updated 21 July 2019
Adam Grundey
0

Jordanian musician Jaafar discusses his new single and video, ‘OK 3adi’

  • 'It’s tongue-in-cheek. There’s kind of a sarcastic tone throughout the song.'
  • 'OK 3adi' will be released on July 30
Updated 21 July 2019
Adam Grundey
0

DUBAI: Jordanian singer-songwriter Jaafar will release his new single “OK 3adi,” on July 30. It will be Jaafar’s second release on Universal Music since signing with the label earlier this year.

“It’s upbeat. It’s pretty different to stuff I’ve done in the past. I wrote it really, really quickly — under 10 minutes, but then we spent quite a long time in the studio with the producer, Hadii Sharara, finding the sounds we wanted,” Jaafar told Arab News during his visit to Dubai last week, ahead of a couple of shows at YouTube Space on July 16 and the Apple Store in Dubai Mall on July 17.

Lyrically, the track (the title of which translates roughly as ‘OK, whatever’) is a breakup song, but not entirely miserable.

“It’s tongue-in-cheek. There’s kind of a sarcastic tone throughout the song. I’m saying, like, ‘OK, whatever, so you’re drop-dead gorgeous, I’ve seen other gorgeous girls.’ So it’s like there’s still a sour taste in my mouth, but I’m trying to move on. That’s the tone of the song,” Jaafar explained.

The track’s accompanying video is also directed by Jaafar — his second foray into direction following April’s “Ra7at 3aleki,” which was mostly shot on his phone in his bedroom.

“We’d shot a bigger-budget video (for “Ra7at 3aleki”) but it ended up very different to what I’d had in mind,” he said. “We had, like, five days left to submit it to the label, so I decided to just try and shoot something myself in my bedroom, and it turned out that I liked that video more than the one that we shot in LA, so we used that one.

“I guess I got the directing bug after that. I’m a bit of a control freak,” he continued with a laugh. “This way I can control exactly what the outcome will be.”

“OK 3adi” will, Jaafar said, feature on his upcoming EP, set for release this fall. And he’s excited to see how his new partnership with Universal will work out.

“One of the reasons I’ve never signed with a label before is that I never felt like people at the label really believed in the music,” he said. “I think what’s good about Universal is that they’re championing artists who are not necessarily your typical Middle Eastern artists doing the same old thing they’ve been doing for the past 20 years. I really feel like they want to push my music and get my name out there just as much as I do.”

Topics: Jaafar Arab Music Music Jordan

Related

Special 0
Art & Culture
EXCLUSIVE: Listen to ‘Code,’ the new single from Jordanian singer-songwriter Hana Malhas

Latest updates

White House’s Kushner to finalize Palestinian economic plan on Middle East tour -official
0
Shane Lowry wins Open Championship, as Englishman Tommy Fleetwood rues missed chances
0
Japan’s ruling coalition secures upper house majority
0
Citizen journalist among 11 civilians killed in northwest Syria
0
Egypt expresses dismay to UK envoy over British Airways flight suspension
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.