Why global markets are so focused on the Fed

A trader works at his post at the New York Stock Exchange. (Reuters)
Updated 22 July 2019
Reuters
NEW YORK: When New York Fed President John Williams talked about the need to “vaccinate the economy” on Thursday, markets listened. And when the New York Fed itself spoke up later to clarify his remarks, investors were again all ears.
In fact, as the US central bank nears what is expected to be its first rate cut in a decade, global markets are hanging on to every clue about the upcoming decision to an unusual degree. Investors are trying to gauge whether policymakers are seriously worried about a sharp economic downturn or simply want to insure against that possibility.
One reason for investor confusion stands out. Fed Chair Jerome Powell has set the table for an interest-rate cut but has failed to win consensus why one is needed. Policymakers in recent weeks have sketched out rate-cut rationales ranging from bond market behavior to low inflation to the need to boost wages. Some have also suggested they do not see the need for a rate cut in the first place, as Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren did on Friday.
So when Williams, Powell’s No. 2 at the policy-setting table, appeared to provide some clarity, traders jumped on it.
US stocks and bonds and futures contracts tied to the Fed’s policy rate rallied on Thursday, milliseconds after remarks from Williams that appeared to suggest an appetite for forceful rate cuts. The benchmark S&P 500 on Friday remained near the all-time high set earlier this week.
“It’s better to take preventative measures than to wait for disaster to unfold,” Williams said at an academic conference on Thursday. “Don’t keep your powder dry.”
Later in the day a New York Fed representative said Williams’ comments were “not about potential policy actions” at its upcoming rate-setting meeting, but academic in nature.
In the speech, Williams cited years of his own research. Stretching back at least five years as a policymaker he has repeatedly used similar phrasing to describe how the Fed should behave when interest rates are near zero. But investors now are listening extremely closely.
Markets have long been expecting the Fed to cut rates at its July 30-31 meeting. Williams’ comments were read by some as not only endorsing that view, but suggesting the need for a deep, 50-basis-point cut.
Not even St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, the lone Fed policymaker who voted at the Fed’s June meeting for a rate cut, has gone that far. On Friday Bullard again said he supports a quarter-point cut.
Futures market odds of a 50-basis-point cut at the July meeting soared to 71 percent late Thursday immediately after Williams’ speech but fell to 23 percent on Friday, according to CME Group’s Fedwatch Tool.

Investors try to gauge whether policymakers are seriously worried about a sharp economic downturn.

President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly castigated the Fed for raising rates, also weighed in. “I like New York Fed President John Williams first statement much better than his second,” Trump tweeted Friday.
“His first statement is 100 percent correct in that the Fed ‘raised’ far too fast & too early,” Trump wrote as he again blamed the Fed’s rate hikes for holding back economic growth.
Williams has not said the Fed raised rates too fast or too early, and his record of remarks and policy votes shows he supported all of the central bank’s nine rate increases since 2015.
Fed policymakers, meanwhile, face the risk of disappointing markets if their communication is not pitch-perfect. Any selloff could worsen financial conditions and increase the risk of a bad outcome for the economy.
The New York Fed did not comment on the market reaction or the comments by Trump. Policymakers on Saturday enter a traditional “blackout” period before their upcoming meeting, during which they avoid making policy pronouncements of any kind.
“The Fed has been behind the curve for market pricing for about eight or nine months and they can go a long way to correcting the inverted curve by cutting 50 basis points,” said Gary Cloud, a portfolio manager of the Hennessy Equity and Income Fund. The problem, he said, is if the Fed is seen as “kowtowing to pressure by the president or that they know something negative about the direction of the economy that we don’t know.”

Singapore woes ring trade alarm bells

Singapore has long been viewed as a barometer of the global demand for goods and services. (AFP)
Updated 22 July 2019
AFP
Singapore woes ring trade alarm bells

  • Governments have slashed economic growth forecasts, and gauges in several countries measuring activity in the manufacturing and services sectors paint a bleak picture
Updated 22 July 2019
AFP
0

SINGAPORE: A plunge in exports and the worst growth rates for a decade have fueled concerns about the outlook for Singapore’s economy, with analysts saying the figures offer a warning that Asia is heading for a slowdown as China-US tensions bite.
While it may be one of the smallest countries in the world, the export hub is highly sensitive to external shocks and has long been viewed as a barometer of the global demand for goods and services.
The affluent city-state is highly dependent on trade and has traditionally been one of the first places in Asia to be hit during global downturns — with ripples typically spreading out across the region. The latest signs are not good. In June, exports collapsed 17.3 percent from a year earlier, the fastest decline in more than six years, led by a fall in shipments of computer chips.
That followed a shock 3.4 percent quarter-on-quarter contraction in GDP in the second quarter. Year-on-year growth came in at just 0.1 percent, the slowest pace since 2009 during the global financial crisis.
“Singapore is the canary in the coal mine,” Song Seng Wun, a regional economist with CIMB Private Banking, told AFP. “And what it tells us is that it is a tough environment.”
To warn of danger, miners used to bring caged canaries underground with them as the birds would die in the presence of even a small amount of poisonous gas — signaling to workers that they should make a swift exit.

In June, exports in Singapore collapsed 17.3 percent from a year earlier, the fastest decline in more than six years, led by a fall in shipments of computer chips.

While steadily weakening growth in China is partly to blame for a slowdown in exports, analysts say the trade war between the US and China has dramatically worsened the situation.
While Singapore — a transit point for products heading to and from Western markets as well as the Asian base for manufacturers of some hi-tech goods — may be showing the strain most, negative data has emerged throughout the region.
Exports have been slipping across Asia. In India they plummeted 9.7 percent in June, in Indonesia, Southeast Asia’s biggest economy, they dropped 8.9 percent in the same month while in South Korea they slipped 10.7 percent in May.
Governments have slashed economic growth forecasts, and gauges in several countries measuring activity in the manufacturing and services sectors paint a bleak picture.
Central banks are moving to spur domestic consumption, with Indonesia and South Korea cutting interest rates Thursday, the latest in Asia to lower borrowing costs.
Singapore’s central bank is seen as likely to ease monetary policy at an October meeting, and some economists are predicting the country could fall into recession next year.
“There are no winners in this trade war. While most of the attention has focused on the trade conflict between China and the US, the damage has not been confined to these two economies,” business consultancy IHS Markit said in a commentary.

