WaCafe an example of how Saudi Arabia’s coffee culture is evolving

WaCafe is an example of how the Kingdom's coffee culture is evolving. (Supplied/Photo)
Razan F. Alaqil
  • WaCafe’s menu includes beans from around the world
Razan F. Alaqil
JEDDAH: Nowadays, in Saudi Arabia, almost every neighborhood has dozens of coffee shops to choose from, each offering something different — whether a specialty blend of espresso, or a unique setting. 

Coffee shops have turned into a social hub in the Kingdom, where people gather to share ideas and stories. They have become part of many people’s daily routine, and residents of the Kingdom are becoming increasingly aware of the importance of social interaction and exchange in such places — which offer space for dialogue, art and culture.

A good example is WaCafe in Al-Ahsa. Founded by Eissa Althaqib and Hamad Almaglouth, WaCafe is firmly in touch with the city’s roots, something that is evident not only in the shop’s authentic interior, but also in its coffee, and its activities.

WaCafe’s menu includes beans from around the world, but one special drink stands out: The Wacafe latte. It’s a signature drink with a twist. It has dates in it, incorporating a Hasawi staple into your brew.

The owners are committed to encouraging people to share their experience and knowledge, and host regular weekend coffee hours where a guest speaker — perhaps an artist or writer — will talk about their experience and answer questions from the audience. There are also free weekly workshops on painting and coffee brewing.

Althaqib and Almaglouth are also keen to ensure that their coffee shop is environmentally-friendly. The coffee cups are made from recycled remains of coffee beans and plants. For its founders, WaCafe is more than just a place to buy coffee: It is a reflection of its location, a place that encourages discussion between friends and strangers, a place for artists and thinkers to meet. It is an example of how the Kingdom's coffee-shop culture is evolving.

Topics: WaCafe Saudi coffee Al-Ahsa Saudi Arabia coffee shops

Saudi scouts in the US for world jamboree

SPA
  • The 24th World Scout Jamboree runs from July 22 until August 2
  • 45,000 youths from more than 150 scout associations are participating
SPA
RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian Scouts Association will participate in the 24th World Scout Jamboree under the theme “Unlock a New World” at the Summit Bechtel Reserve, West Virginia, US.

The jamboree will run from July 22 until Aug. 2 with the participation of 45,000 young people representing more than 150 scout associations members of the World Organization of the Scout Movement.

Dr. Abdullah bin Suleiman Al-Fahad, vice president of the Saudi Arabian Scouts Association, said that the Kingdom’s delegation included more than 100 scouts and rover scouts between the ages of 14-17 and would include educational activities that promoted peace, intercultural understanding and life leadership skills.

He said that the jamboree slogan would also inspire scouts to become active citizens able to create a more sustainable world by identifying global issues such as climate change through activities including hiking and workshops so they could help themselves in a rapidly changing world.

The jamboree is the largest outdoor educational event organized by the Scout Movement, which serves more than 51 million youth worldwide.

 

 

Topics: Saudi Arabian Scouts Association World Organization of the Scout Movement 24th World Scout Jamboree

