Saudis prepare for Rejal Al-Teeb festival to celebrate Asir region's rich heritage

The Rejal Al-Teeb village in Asir Province. (SPA/File)
Updated 22 July 2019
Arab News
Saudis prepare for Rejal Al-Teeb festival to celebrate Asir region’s rich heritage

  • The Ministry of Culture is organizing this festival to develop heritage and cultural sites and turn them into international tourism destinations
Updated 22 July 2019
Arab News
JEDDAH: The Rejal Al-Teeb festival, which will run for 20 days from Aug. 12-31 in the village of Rijal Almaa, explores the southern region’s heritage and culture. The festival is organized by the Ministry of Culture as part of Al-Soudah Season, which hopes to turn it into a global tourist destination.

The visitors can go on a tour around the village’s 60 stone and mud buildings, its streets and its squares to discover the village’s rich culture through different activities, including “the Heritage Market,” folklore and live shows, traditional food and arts and poetry evenings. Visitors can also enjoy the flower garden, Basil Café, perfumes shop and fresh flowers, objects and designs.

The festival offers a live show that presents the history of Rejal Al-Teeb in pictures and shows how the flower necklaces the locals wear are made. The visitors will have the opportunity to make their own necklaces with the help of Asiri women.

Flowers necklaces are a cultural symbol that carries a social connotation for the Asiri people. 

However, these necklaces vary according to the occasion, as the visitors will learn as they are entertained by their cultural history. The heritage market is one of the main events of the festival. It involves heritage activities that reflect Asir culture, and it offers visitors the chance to enjoy the richness of its beauty and civilization.

• The festival offers a live show that presents the history of Rejal Al-Teeb in pictures and shows how the flower necklaces the locals wear are made.

Among other activities, the market will present building with stones, sewing, making daggers, textiles, painting and sculpture activities. The festival includes poetry evenings and local, national and international folklore performances, and offers craft workshops that display traditional skills.

Thirty buses will drive visitors between Al-Soudah Park and Rijal Almaa village. Al-Soudah Season office is coordinating with the universities and local social clubs to recruit the festival’s staff and train them to be ready to receive visitors from all around the world.

The festival aims at making Rijal Almaa the main tourist destination in the southern region, given its more than 900 years of history as a significant trade hub.

The Ministry of Culture is organizing this festival to develop heritage and cultural sites and turn them into international tourism destinations.

King Salman to host 1,000 Sudanese pilgrims 

Updated 46 sec ago
SPA
King Salman to host 1,000 Sudanese pilgrims 

  • 500 pilgrims are to be selected from the Sudanese army
  • Another 500 to be selected from families of Sudanese soldiers who died while fighting Houthi terrorists in Yemen
Updated 46 sec ago
SPA
RIYADH: King Salman has issued an order to host 1,000 pilgrims from Sudan to perform Hajj, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.

According to the directive, the 1,000 pilgrims will perform Hajj within the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques’ Guests Program for Hajj and Umrah, implemented and supervised by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance.

Islamic Affairs Minister Sheikh Abdullatif Al-Asheikh said that of this total, 500 pilgrims would be selected from the Sudanese army and those belonging to the families of Sudanese martyred while participating in the “Determination Storm and Restoring of Hope” operations within the Arab coalition forces supporting the legitimate government in Yemen.

This year, King Salman has ordered the hosting of 1,300 pilgrims from around the world as part of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques’ Guests Program for Hajj and Umrah.

Earlier, King Salman issued a directive for the hosting of 200 Hajj pilgrims from the families of victims of the terrorist attack in Christchurch, New Zealand.

The king also ordered 1,000 Palestinian pilgrims who are family members of martyrs to be hosted while they performed Hajj.  

Al-Asheikh said that the hosting of the families during the Hajj season was part of Saudi Arabia’s efforts to “confront and defeat terrorism” in all its forms.

So far, the number of pilgrims who have arrived in the Kingdom since the start of the Hajj season has reached 562,056, according to statistics issued by the Saudi General Directorate of Passports.

Most pilgrims — 547,505 — came to the Kingdom by air, while 8,548 entered by land and 6,003 arrived by sea, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Last year more that 1.75 million pilgrims from abroad performed Hajj, according to figures from the Saudi General Directorate of Passports.

