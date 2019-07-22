You are here

Saudi scholarships: An investment in the nation’s future

Saudi Scholarship students with Saudi officials during an event at the Saudi Embassy in Washington D.C. (SPA file photo)
Rawan Radwan
  • Kingdom provides financial assistance and fully paid tuition to all who qualify for scholarship
  • Many of the current recipients of scholarships are third-generation beneficiaries of the policy
Rawan Radwan
JEDDAH: In an age when it is regarded as both essential and expensive, Saudi Arabia’s scholarship program provides a world-class education, ensuring financial assistance and paid tuition to all those who qualify. 

Beneficiaries of the program study abroad, returning with degrees and skills needed for the Kingdom’s development into a modern society.

In 1928, King Abdul Aziz Al-Saud ordered the first batch of students to be sent on scholarships to Egypt. A total of 14 went to complete their education in medicine, agriculture, engineering and law.

It was a crucial time for the young Kingdom, and the students contributed towards building the formative nation. Many became ministers, councillors, ambassadors and engineers in top positions, helping establish ministries and forming Saudi government entities.

The early Kingdom understood the importance of education as a vehicle for national development. Today, Saudi Arabia is among the leading countries measured by annual expenditure on education, with an impressive SR193 billion ($51.4 billion) allocated for Vision 2030 initiatives, as well as projects across the Kingdom, in 2019.

Success stories abound: Abdullah Tariki, the first Saudi oil minister appointed by King Saud and a co-founder of OPEC, graduated from Cairo University and later obtained his master’s degree in petroleum engineering from the University of Texas.

The first Saudi woman to obtain a government scholarship was Dr. Thoraya Obaid in 1963, who served as executive director of the United Nations Population Fund and undersecretary-general of the UN from 2000-2010. Success stories like these paved the way for other Saudi women to pursue higher education in the US, UK, Egypt and Lebanon and become prominent names in their fields, both within the Kingdom and abroad.

Many of the latest recipients of Saudi scholarships are third-generation beneficiaries, following in the footsteps of their parents and grandparents.

With the launch of the King Abdullah Scholarship Program in 2005, droves of Saudi students began to explore new avenues of education beyond just the West and Middle East. As of 2018, more than 90,000 Saudi students study abroad. Of these, 850 are at the world’s top 10 universities, and 1,600 are medical residents and fellows.

Saudi scouts in the US for world jamboree

SPA
  • The 24th World Scout Jamboree runs from July 22 until August 2
  • 45,000 youths from more than 150 scout associations are participating
SPA
RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian Scouts Association will participate in the 24th World Scout Jamboree under the theme “Unlock a New World” at the Summit Bechtel Reserve, West Virginia, US.

The jamboree will run from July 22 until Aug. 2 with the participation of 45,000 young people representing more than 150 scout associations members of the World Organization of the Scout Movement.

Dr. Abdullah bin Suleiman Al-Fahad, vice president of the Saudi Arabian Scouts Association, said that the Kingdom’s delegation included more than 100 scouts and rover scouts between the ages of 14-17 and would include educational activities that promoted peace, intercultural understanding and life leadership skills.

He said that the jamboree slogan would also inspire scouts to become active citizens able to create a more sustainable world by identifying global issues such as climate change through activities including hiking and workshops so they could help themselves in a rapidly changing world.

The jamboree is the largest outdoor educational event organized by the Scout Movement, which serves more than 51 million youth worldwide.

 

 

