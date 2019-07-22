Saudi scouts in the US for world jamboree

RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian Scouts Association will participate in the 24th World Scout Jamboree under the theme “Unlock a New World” at the Summit Bechtel Reserve, West Virginia, US.

The jamboree will run from July 22 until Aug. 2 with the participation of 45,000 young people representing more than 150 scout associations members of the World Organization of the Scout Movement.

Dr. Abdullah bin Suleiman Al-Fahad, vice president of the Saudi Arabian Scouts Association, said that the Kingdom’s delegation included more than 100 scouts and rover scouts between the ages of 14-17 and would include educational activities that promoted peace, intercultural understanding and life leadership skills.

He said that the jamboree slogan would also inspire scouts to become active citizens able to create a more sustainable world by identifying global issues such as climate change through activities including hiking and workshops so they could help themselves in a rapidly changing world.

The jamboree is the largest outdoor educational event organized by the Scout Movement, which serves more than 51 million youth worldwide.