You are here

  • Home
  • NZ plans firearm register, tighter licensing amid gun law reforms
﻿

NZ plans firearm register, tighter licensing amid gun law reforms

New Zealand banned military-style semi-automatic and assault rifles in the first phase of reforms. (File/AFP)
Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters
0

NZ plans firearm register, tighter licensing amid gun law reforms

  • The new legislation would tighten the rules for gun owners and dealers to get and keep a license
  • The reforms were introduced days after a lone gunman attacked Muslim worshippers at two mosques in Christchurch on March 15, killing 51 people
Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters
0

WELLINGTON: New Zealand on Monday revealed plans to establish a firearm register and to overhaul its licensing systems for gun owners in the second set of gun law reforms introduced in response to mass shootings in the city of Christchurch.
The new legislation would tighten the rules for gun owners and dealers to get and keep a license, which would have to be renewed every five years, and prohibit visitors to New Zealand from buying a gun, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in a press conference.
New Zealand banned military-style semi-automatic and assault rifles in the first phase of reforms introduced days after a lone gunman attacked Muslim worshippers at two mosques in Christchurch on March 15, killing 51 people.

Topics: New Zealand Gun Law

Related

0
World
Gas explosion in New Zealand’s Christchurch injures several people
0
World
Gun megastore plan in New Zealand’s Christchurch sparks backlash

South Korea detains 6 for illegally entering Japan consulate

Updated 3 min 52 sec ago
AP
0

South Korea detains 6 for illegally entering Japan consulate

  • A man set himself on fire next to the Japanese Embassy in Seoul on Friday
  • A South Korean news agency said the people entered the embassy with placards and were shouting slogans
Updated 3 min 52 sec ago
AP
0

SEOUL: South Korean police say they’ve detained six people for allegedly illegally entering a Japanese diplomatic facility in South Korea.
Monday’s arrests came amid growing anti-Japanese sentiments in South Korea as the two countries are locked in trade and diplomatic disputes. Last Friday, a 78-year-old South Korean man died after setting himself on fire near the Japanese Embassy in Seoul.
Police say they were trying to find why the six people entered the Japanese consulate building in the southeastern city of Busan.
Yonhap news agency says they were trying to hold a placard and shout slogans criticizing Japan’s recent decision to tighten its export controls of some high-tech materials.
South Korea and Japan have often been embroiled in disputes stemming from the Japanese colonial occupation from 1910-45.

Topics: South Korea Japan Abe

Related

0
World
Bolton meets Japanese officials to discuss Iran, South Korea
Special 0
World
US-S. Korean military drills go ahead despite North’s threats  

Latest updates

South Korea detains 6 for illegally entering Japan consulate
0
Hajj Ministry for Religious Affairs Dr. Hussein Al-Sharif sponsored “Al-Zamzami Al Sagheer” initiative and program
0
Hajj Ministry for Religious Affairs Dr. Hussein Al-Sharif sponsored “Al-Zamzami Al Sagheer” initiative and program
0
More Basra water crises unless Iraq government fixes ‘failures’
0
Bolton meets Japanese officials to discuss Iran, South Korea
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.