You are here

  • Home
  • Emaar, Beijing Daxing Int’l Airport in deal on $11bn project
﻿

Emaar, Beijing Daxing Int’l Airport in deal on $11bn project

The agreement was signed on the sideline of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed visit to China. (File/AFP)
Updated 4 sec ago
Reuters
0

Emaar, Beijing Daxing Int’l Airport in deal on $11bn project

Updated 4 sec ago
Reuters
0

DUBAI: Dubai’s Emaar Properties signed an agreement with Beijing Daxing International Airport to implement an $11 billion project that includes residential and leisure facilities, UAE state news agency WAM said on Monday.
The agreement, signed on the sidelines of a state visit by Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, includes the value of five square km of land at the airport.
Emaar will open an office in Beijing on Monday, the statement said.

Topics: China UAE Airport Emaar

Related

0
Corporate News
Emaar to develop tourism complex at new Beijing airport
0
Business & Economy
Dubai developer Emaar reports profit rise as sales soar

Libya’s Sharara oilfield resumes output at half capacity — engineer

Updated 29 min 33 sec ago
Reuters
0

Libya’s Sharara oilfield resumes output at half capacity — engineer

  • The oil company faced a crude shipments force majeure on Saturday
  • The shutdown caused a loss of nearly $19 million
Updated 29 min 33 sec ago
Reuters
0

BENGHAZI: Libya’s Sharara oilfield resumed production at half capacity on Monday after being shut down since Friday due to a valve closure, a field engineer said.
The valve was reopened on Sunday evening enabling oil to be pumped again to a refinery at the port of Zawiya, 49 km west of Tripoli, Libya’s National Oil Corp. said in a statement.
NOC declared on Saturday force majeure on Sharara crude shipments at the same port.
“We are working on lifting force majeure,” a Libyan oil source told Reuters while also confirming output resumption at the field.
The shutdown caused a loss of about 290,000 barrels per day (bpd) of production worth an estimated $19 million, NOC said.
Libya’s overall oil production before the Sharara outage stood at 1.2-1.3 million bpd, NOC chief Mustafa Sanalla said earlier this month.
NOC operates Sharara in partnership with Spain’s Repsol, France’s Total, Austria’s OMV and Norway’s Equinor.

Topics: Libya Oil

Related

0
World
SOS Mediterranee relaunch migrant rescue missions off Libya
0
Business & Economy
Libya’s NOC confirms 290,000 bpd production at Sharara offline

Latest updates

Bolton meets Japanese officials to discuss Iran, South Korea
0
Turkey will retaliate if US imposes sanctions over S-400s
0
Emaar, Beijing Daxing Int’l Airport in deal on $11bn project
0
Season of change: Jeddah gets the party started
0
Libya’s Sharara oilfield resumes output at half capacity — engineer
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.