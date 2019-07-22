You are here

  • Home
  • Turkey will retaliate if US imposes sanctions over S-400s
﻿

Turkey will retaliate if US imposes sanctions over S-400s

A handout photograph taken and released on July 12, 2019, by the Turkish Defence Ministry shows a Russian military cargo plane, carrying S-400 missile defence system from Russia, during its unloading at the Murted military airbase (also known as Akincilar millitary airbase), in Ankara. (AFP)
Updated 22 July 2019
Reuters
0

Turkey will retaliate if US imposes sanctions over S-400s

  • urkey began receiving deliveries of the surface-to-air S-400 systems earlier this month, prompting the United States to begin removing the NATO ally from its F-35 stealth fighter program
  • Turkey, like other partners in the F-35 program, was part of the manufacturing supply chain for the high-tech jet aircraft, producing some 900 parts
Updated 22 July 2019
Reuters
0

ANKARA: Turkey would retaliate against what it called an unacceptable threat of US sanctions over Ankara’s purchase of Russian S-400 missile defences, its foreign minister said on Monday, adding he thinks President Donald Trump wants to avoid such measures.

Turkey began receiving deliveries of the surface-to-air S-400 systems earlier this month, prompting the United States to begin removing the NATO ally from its F-35 stealth fighter program over security concerns.

“If the United States portrays an adversarial attitude towards us, we will take retaliatory measures, as we’ve told them. This is not a threat or a bluff,” Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in an interview with broadcaster TGRT Haber.

“We are not a country that will bow down to those who show a animosity towards Turkey,” he said, reiterating a threat of retaliation that Turkey made last month.

Cavusoglu added that he did not expect the US administration to take such action.

“Trump does not want to impose sanctions on Turkey and he frequently says that his administration and the previous US administration is also responsible for Turkey not being able to buy Patriot systems. This is true,” Cavusoglu said.

Last week, The United States announced that it was beginning the process of removing Turkey from the program for the F-35 stealth jets, the most advanced aircraft in the US arsenal, which is used by NATO and other partner countries.

Turkey, like other partners in the F-35 program, was part of the manufacturing supply chain for the high-tech jet aircraft, producing some 900 parts. A US official said it would cost some $500 million to $600 million to shift F-35 manufacturing from Turkey.

Separately, the TASS news agency cited Sergei Chemezov, head of Russia’s Rostec state conglomerate, as saying that Russia and Turkey were in talks about the possibility of jointly manufacturing some components of Russia’s S-400 missile defence system in Turkey.

Topics: Turkey S-400 Russia United States

Related

0
Middle-East
Turkey blocked from US F-35 program after Russian missile purchase
Special 0
Middle-East
Turkey, US at odds again over Ankara’s ouster from F-35 program

Egypt hands out 11 life sentences for joining Daesh

Updated 52 min 40 sec ago
AP
0

Egypt hands out 11 life sentences for joining Daesh

  • Giza criminal court on Monday says the defendants all traveled abroad to fight for Daesh
Updated 52 min 40 sec ago
AP
0

CAIRO: An Egyptian court has sentenced 11 people to life in prison on charges of joining the Daesh group in Syria and Iraq.
Giza criminal court on Monday says the defendants all traveled abroad to fight for Daesh and receive military training.
Two other defendants got 15-year sentences, and another was given three years for the same charges. These include possessing weapons and plotting attacks against security forces and state institutions.
The verdicts can be appealed, and the court has dropped the charges against another defendant.
Egypt is battling its own Daesh-led insurgency in the Sinai Peninsula. That fight intensified in 2013 after the military overthrew an elected but divisive Islamist president.
Militants in Egypt have carried out scores of attacks, mainly targeting security forces and minority Christians.

Topics: Egypt Daesh court

Related

0
Middle-East
Egypt expresses dismay to UK envoy over British Airways flight suspension

Latest updates

Firefighters battle wildfire in Portugal, 32 people hurt
0
US sanctions Chinese oil trader for violating Iran restrictions: Pompeo
0
Huawei secretly helped North Korea build, maintain wireless network: Washington Post
0
IMF says Pakistan needs to mobilize tax revenue, cut debt
0
Egypt hands out 11 life sentences for joining Daesh
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.