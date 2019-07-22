Bolton meets Japanese officials to discuss Iran, South Korea

You are here

Japan’s Foreign Minister Taro Kono (R) greets US National Security Advisor John Bolton (L) during their meeting in Tokyo on July 22, 2019. (AFP)
TOKYO: US National Security Adviser John Bolton has held talks with Japanese officials, presumably to discuss a US-led military coalition to safeguard shipping in the Strait of Hormuz amid escalating tensions in the region.
Japan, whose use of force is limited to self-defense of itself and its allies under its pacifist constitution, is cautious about a military coalition.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says he wants to learn more about Washington’s intentions before deciding if or how Japan can cooperate.
Bolton, after meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono on Monday, said they “covered a lot of ground,” but did not elaborate.
Japanese media said Bolton might also discuss an escalating spat between Japan and South Korea over trade and wartime labor issues.

SEOUL: South Korean police say they’ve detained six people for allegedly illegally entering a Japanese diplomatic facility in South Korea.
Monday’s arrests came amid growing anti-Japanese sentiments in South Korea as the two countries are locked in trade and diplomatic disputes. Last Friday, a 78-year-old South Korean man died after setting himself on fire near the Japanese Embassy in Seoul.
Police say they were trying to find why the six people entered the Japanese consulate building in the southeastern city of Busan.
Yonhap news agency says they were trying to hold a placard and shout slogans criticizing Japan’s recent decision to tighten its export controls of some high-tech materials.
South Korea and Japan have often been embroiled in disputes stemming from the Japanese colonial occupation from 1910-45.

