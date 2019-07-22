You are here

  • Home
  • China says US criticism over South China Sea is slander
﻿

China says US criticism over South China Sea is slander

The US said it's concerned by reports of China's interference with oil and gas activities in the disputed waters of the South China Sea. (File/AP)
Updated 5 sec ago
Reuters
0

China says US criticism over South China Sea is slander

  • China’s claims in the South China Sea are contested, all or in part, by Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam
  • US State Department said China’s repeated provocative actions threatened regional energy security
Updated 5 sec ago
Reuters
0

BEIJING: Remarks by US officials on China’s role in the South China Sea are slanderous, its foreign ministry said on Monday, after the United States voiced concern over reports of Chinese interference with oil and gas activities in the disputed waters.
China’s claims in the South China Sea, through which about $5 trillion in shipborne trade passes each year, are contested, all or in part, by Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam.
On Saturday, the US State Department said China’s repeated provocative actions aimed at the offshore oil and gas development of other claimant states threatened regional energy security and undermined the free and open Indo-Pacific energy market.
US President Donald Trump’s hawkish national security adviser John Bolton also said on Twitter that China’s coercive behavior toward its Southeast Asian neighbors was counterproductive and threatened regional peace and stability, echoing earlier comments by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
In Beijing, Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said such comments by Bolton and Pompeo were baseless, adding that the United States and other “external forces” were stirring up trouble in the South China Sea.
“This is slander against Chinese and Southeast Asian countries’ efforts to uphold peace and stability in the South China Sea and properly manage differences,” Geng told a news briefing on Monday. “Countries and people in the region will not believe their words.”
He added, “We urge the United States to stop such irresponsible behavior and respect the efforts of China and ASEAN countries to resolve differences through dialogue and work for peace and stability in the South China Sea.”
US-based think tanks have reported that Chinese and Vietnamese vessels have engaged in a standoff for several weeks near an oil block in Vietnam’s exclusive economic zone.
Vietnam, which for years has been embroiled in a dispute with China over the potentially energy-rich region, on Friday accused a Chinese oil survey vessel and its escorts of violating its sovereignty and demanded that China remove the ships from Vietnamese waters.
The busy waterway of the South China Sea is one of a growing number of flashpoints in the US-China relationship.
The two countries have repeatedly traded barbs over what Washington calls Beijing’s militarization of the waters by building military installations on artificial islands and reefs.
China says the United States is to blame for tension by repeatedly sending warships close to Chinese-held islands, and that China’s sovereignty in the area is irrefutable.
ASEAN, or the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, groups Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Topics: China US South China Sea

Related

0
Business & Economy
China importers seek to lift tariffs on US farm goods: State media
0
World
US concerned over China’s ‘interference’ in South China Sea

At least five dead in bomb attack in Somalia

Updated 3 min 40 sec ago
AFP
0

At least five dead in bomb attack in Somalia

Updated 3 min 40 sec ago
AFP
0

MOGADISHU: At least five people were killed and several others wounded when a car bomb was detonated Monday outside a hotel in the Somali capital Mogadishu, a security officer and witnesses said.
“There are casualties. I can confirm the death of five people: three civilians and two government security officers at the checkpoint” outside the Afrik Hotel where the blast occurred, Abdullahi Ahmed, a security officer who witnessed the explosion, told AFP.

Topics: Somalia Mogadishu

Related

0
World
At least 26 killed in deadly Somalia hotel siege
0
World
Somalia lodges protest after Kenya calls Somaliland a country

Latest updates

At least five dead in bomb attack in Somalia
0
China says US criticism over South China Sea is slander
0
South Korea detains 6 for illegally entering Japan consulate
0
Hajj Ministry for Religious Affairs Dr. Hussein Al-Sharif sponsored “Al-Zamzami Al Sagheer” initiative and program
0
More Basra water crises unless Iraq government fixes ‘failures’
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.