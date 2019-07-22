You are here

Palestinian given life sentence over Israeli soldier death

The Israeli soldier died after being struck by a rock in the head. (File/AFP)
Updated 22 July 2019
AFP
Palestinian given life sentence over Israeli soldier death

  • The man will also have to pay more than $70,000
  • Israeli forces destroyed the man’s home in Ramallah
Updated 22 July 2019
AFP
JERUSALEM: An Israeli military court on Monday sentenced a Palestinian to life in prison for murdering an Israeli soldier in the occupied West Bank last year, the army said.
“The military court in Judea (the West Bank) handed a life sentence... to the terrorist Islam Naji (Abu Hamid),” a statement from the army read.
He was also ordered to pay a compensation of $72,955, it said.
Abu Hamid was convicted in April of murdering Ronen Lubarsky, a special forces soldier who was struck in the head by a stone during an arrest operation in the West Bank on May 24, 2018.
The 20-year-old Israeli sergeant died of his injuries two days later.
Palestinian sources said the stone had been thrown at him during an operation to arrest Palestinians in the Al-Amari refugee camp near the West Bank city of Ramallah.
The camp, which is home to about 15,000 Palestinians, is often the scene of clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinians.
The Israeli army destroyed the family home of Abu Hamid in Ramallah on December 15.
Israel has a policy of demolishing the homes of Palestinians it says are behind deadly attacks against Israelis, saying it acts as a deterrent.
Critics denounce it as a form of collective punishment that makes families homeless and can provoke further violence.

Topics: Palestine Israel Life Sentence

Egypt hands out 11 life sentences for joining Daesh

Updated 22 July 2019
AP
Egypt hands out 11 life sentences for joining Daesh

  • Giza criminal court on Monday says the defendants all traveled abroad to fight for Daesh
Updated 22 July 2019
AP
CAIRO: An Egyptian court has sentenced 11 people to life in prison on charges of joining the Daesh group in Syria and Iraq.
Giza criminal court on Monday says the defendants all traveled abroad to fight for Daesh and receive military training.
Two other defendants got 15-year sentences, and another was given three years for the same charges. These include possessing weapons and plotting attacks against security forces and state institutions.
The verdicts can be appealed, and the court has dropped the charges against another defendant.
Egypt is battling its own Daesh-led insurgency in the Sinai Peninsula. That fight intensified in 2013 after the military overthrew an elected but divisive Islamist president.
Militants in Egypt have carried out scores of attacks, mainly targeting security forces and minority Christians.

Topics: Egypt Daesh court

