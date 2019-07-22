You are here

  • Home
  • Huawei secretly helped North Korea build, maintain wireless network: Washington Post
﻿

Huawei secretly helped North Korea build, maintain wireless network: Washington Post

Chinese telecoms giant Huawei, which is subject to US sanctions over concerns about its ties to the government in Beijing, secretly helped North Korea build and maintain its commercial wireless network, the Washington Post reported. (File/AFP)
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters
0

Huawei secretly helped North Korea build, maintain wireless network: Washington Post

Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters
0

WASHINGTON: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., the Chinese company put on a US black list because of national security concerns, secretly helped North Korea build and maintain its commercial wireless network, the Washington Post reported on Monday, citing sources and internal documents.
The Chinese telecommunications giant partnered with a state-owned Chinese firm, Panda International Information Technology Co. Ltd., on a number of projects in North Korea over at least eight years, the Post reported.
Such a move would raise questions of whether Huawei, which has used US technology in its components, violated American export controls to furnish North Korea with equipment, according to the Post.
The United States put Huawei on a blacklist in May, citing national security concerns. The move banned US companies from selling most US parts and components to Huawei without special licenses but President Donald Trump said last month American firms could resume sales in a bid to restart trade talks with Beijing.
Huawei did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but said in a statement to the Washington Post it had “no business presence” in North Korea. It was not immediately possible to reach the Panda Group.
The Commerce Department, which also did not immediately respond to a request for comment, has investigated possible links between Huawei and North Korea since 2016 but has not publicly connected the two, the Post said.
Huawei and Panda vacated their Pyongyang office in the first half of 2016, the newspaper reported.

Topics: Huawei Technologies North Korea

Related

0
Business & Economy
White House to host meeting with tech executives on Huawei ban
0
Business & Economy
Huawei plans extensive layoffs at its US operations: report

IMF says Pakistan needs to mobilize tax revenue, cut debt

Updated 22 July 2019
Reuters
0

IMF says Pakistan needs to mobilize tax revenue, cut debt

  • Khan’s government faces mounting pressure as rising prices and tough austerity policies
Updated 22 July 2019
Reuters
0

WASHINGTON: Pakistan needs to mobilize domestic tax revenue to ensure funds for social and development programs, while reducing debt, the acting director of the International Monetary Fund said on Sunday after a meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.
The two officials discussed recent economic developments and implementation of Pakistan’s IMF-supported economic reforms, which are aimed at stabilizing the economy, strengthening institutions and paving the way for sustainable and balanced growth, David Lipton said in a statement.
Khan’s government faces mounting pressure as rising prices and tough austerity policies under Pakistan’s latest bailout from the IMF are squeezing the middle class that helped carry it to power.
Lipton said the IMF and other international partners were working closely with the Pakistani government to support implementation of the reforms.
“I highlighted the need to mobilize domestic tax revenue now and on into the future to provide reliably for needed social and development spending, while placing debt on a firm downward trend,” Lipton said in a statement after the meeting.
Khan, who arrived in Washington on Sunday, is due to meet with US President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday. Trump is likely to press Khan for help on ending the war in Afghanistan and fighting militants.
Last year, Trump cut off hundreds of millions of dollars in security assistance to Pakistan, accusing Islamabad of offering “nothing but lies and deceit” while giving safe haven to terrorists, a charge angrily rejected by Islamabad.
In recent years, import-led consumption has propped up growth in Pakistan and helped hide the problems of an economy riddled with inefficiency and without a strong export base.
But Khan’s government, like many of its predecessors, has been forced to turn to the IMF to prevent a balance-of-payments crisis.
Economic growth, which reached 5.5% in the fiscal year to June 2018, is expected to slow to 2.4% this financial year, according to IMF estimates, barely enough to keep pace with the growth in a population that now numbers 208 million.

Topics: IMF Pakistan

Latest updates

Iran had 'no right' under international law to board British tanker: UK's Jeremy Hunt
0
Firefighters battle wildfire in Portugal, 32 people hurt
0
US sanctions Chinese oil trader for violating Iran restrictions: Pompeo
0
Huawei secretly helped North Korea build, maintain wireless network: Washington Post
0
IMF says Pakistan needs to mobilize tax revenue, cut debt
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.