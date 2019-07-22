You are here

﻿

Dr. Badr Al-Bader was appointed CEO of the Misk Foundation on Monday. 

The charity was founded in 2011 by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to develop youths’ leadership skills, and to focus on education, technology, media and culture to empower society through knowledge according to the best international standards.

Al-Bader thanked the crown prince for his appointment as CEO, saying it is a huge responsibility.

Al-Bader received his bachelor’s degree in computer science from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals (KFUPM) in Dhahran, and holds a master’s and a Ph.D. in the same field from Washington University. 

He has participated in leadership programs at several universities such as Oxford, Cornell and George Washington.

Al-Bader has founded several companies, and was CEO of Dur Hospitality Co., where he led its transformation and launched its expansion strategy.

He was also managing director of CISCO Systems in Saudi Arabia for two years, before occupying the same role for Asia and Africa.

He was a member of a number of committees in chambers of commerce and industry, a member of the board of trustees of the Prince Salman Prize for Young Entrepreneurs, and a member of the advisory board of the faculty of business administration at King Faisal University, and of the faculty of information technology at KFUPM.

Topics: Who's Who MISK Foundation

RIYADH: The rector of the Islamic University of Brussels hailed Saudi efforts to promote moderate Islam, reject extremism, fight against terrorism, serve the religion and its followers, and respond to aberrant ideologies that have harmed the Muslim world.

Dr. Mustafa Khader Donmez also praised the programs carried out by the Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance.

“The Kingdom has established specialized scientific, educational and media institutions, called for the unity of the Islamic nation, and cooperated with all that strengthens the nation’s unity and preserves its security,” he said.

“Saudi Arabia has been holding conferences inside and outside the Kingdom, to which it invited scholars and specialists, in cooperation with regional and international bodies to promote Islamic tolerance and address the causes of extremism and terrorism.”

Donmez said the Kingdom has invited Islamic institutions and international bodies to implement programs and events that fight extremism and condemn terrorism.

“The Kingdom is keen to promote international peace and communication between cultures and the followers of different religions through calling for interreligious and intercultural dialogue, a domain in which the Kingdom has been a pioneer,” he added.

Saudi Arabia “has taken the lead in spending for this purpose as it is in line with its high status on the Islamic and international levels,” he said. SPA Riyadh

Topics: religious tolerance religious moderation Islamic University of Brussel

