Dr. Badr Al-Bader, CEO of the Misk Foundation

Dr. Badr Al-Bader was appointed CEO of the Misk Foundation on Monday.

The charity was founded in 2011 by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to develop youths’ leadership skills, and to focus on education, technology, media and culture to empower society through knowledge according to the best international standards.

Al-Bader thanked the crown prince for his appointment as CEO, saying it is a huge responsibility.

Al-Bader received his bachelor’s degree in computer science from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals (KFUPM) in Dhahran, and holds a master’s and a Ph.D. in the same field from Washington University.

He has participated in leadership programs at several universities such as Oxford, Cornell and George Washington.

Al-Bader has founded several companies, and was CEO of Dur Hospitality Co., where he led its transformation and launched its expansion strategy.

He was also managing director of CISCO Systems in Saudi Arabia for two years, before occupying the same role for Asia and Africa.

He was a member of a number of committees in chambers of commerce and industry, a member of the board of trustees of the Prince Salman Prize for Young Entrepreneurs, and a member of the advisory board of the faculty of business administration at King Faisal University, and of the faculty of information technology at KFUPM.