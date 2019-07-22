You are here

  • Home
  • Makkah governor oversees new partnership between prisons and universities
﻿

Makkah governor oversees new partnership between prisons and universities

Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal applauds as representatives of the region's General Directorate of Prisons and the universities of King Abdul Aziz, Umm Al-Qura, Jeddah, and Taif formalize the signing of several strategic partnerships  on Monday. (SPA)
Updated 23 July 2019
SPA
0

Makkah governor oversees new partnership between prisons and universities

Updated 23 July 2019
SPA
0

Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal oversaw the signing of several strategic partnerships between the region’s General Directorate of Prisons and the universities of King Abdul Aziz, Umm Al-Qura, Jeddah, and Taif to boost cooperation in the scientific, academic and research, medical and educational consultancy fields.

These partnerships represent the foundation of the continuous cooperation between the universities and the directorate to promote the social responsibility aspect in government institutions, unify efforts to rehabilitate inmates and develop the training programs and skills of the directorate’s employees.

 

Topics: Makkah

Related

0
Sport
Princess becomes first Saudi woman to head sports club
0
Saudi Arabia
Korean language rising in popularity among Saudis

Saudi efforts to promote tolerance, moderation lauded

Updated 23 July 2019
SPA
0

Saudi efforts to promote tolerance, moderation lauded

Updated 23 July 2019
SPA
0

RIYADH: The rector of the Islamic University of Brussels hailed Saudi efforts to promote moderate Islam, reject extremism, fight against terrorism, serve the religion and its followers, and respond to aberrant ideologies that have harmed the Muslim world.

Dr. Mustafa Khader Donmez also praised the programs carried out by the Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance.

“The Kingdom has established specialized scientific, educational and media institutions, called for the unity of the Islamic nation, and cooperated with all that strengthens the nation’s unity and preserves its security,” he said.

“Saudi Arabia has been holding conferences inside and outside the Kingdom, to which it invited scholars and specialists, in cooperation with regional and international bodies to promote Islamic tolerance and address the causes of extremism and terrorism.”

Donmez said the Kingdom has invited Islamic institutions and international bodies to implement programs and events that fight extremism and condemn terrorism.

“The Kingdom is keen to promote international peace and communication between cultures and the followers of different religions through calling for interreligious and intercultural dialogue, a domain in which the Kingdom has been a pioneer,” he added.

Saudi Arabia “has taken the lead in spending for this purpose as it is in line with its high status on the Islamic and international levels,” he said. SPA Riyadh

Topics: religious tolerance religious moderation Islamic University of Brussel

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Muslim World League chief calls for global religious tolerance
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi-based interfaith center calls for concerted efforts to check intolerance

Latest updates

China’s police state goes global, leaving refugees in fear
0
British-Iranian aid worker moved back to jail from hospital ward — husband
0
Fraudsters exploit interest in Libra digital currency
0
Trial to open for Philippine journalist critical of Duterte
0
Widespread blackout hits Venezuela, government blames ‘electromagnetic attack’
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.