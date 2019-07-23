Search form

S. Korea says fired warning shots at Russian military jet

South Korean Air Force deployed several F-15k and F-16k jets. (File/AFP)
Updated 23 July 2019
AFP
SEOUL: South Korea said it fired warning shots at a Russian military aircraft on Tuesday after it violated the country’s airspace off its east coast.
The Russian jet breached South Korean airspace twice prompting the Air Force to scramble fighter jets and fire warning shots, an official at the Joint Chiefs of Staff told AFP.
The first violation occurred just after 9:00 am (midnight GMT Monday) and lasted three minutes.
The plane returned half an hour later, breaching the airspace for four minutes this time, the South’s military said.
In response, the Air Force deployed multiple F-15k and F-16k jets to intercept the plane and fired flares after sending a message to the aircraft.
The official said it was the first time a Russian plane has violated South Korean airspace, adding that the military was investigating the matter.
The encounter occurred near the easternmost islets of Dokdo, disputed islands controlled by the South but claimed by Japan, the military said.
Seoul’s defense ministry plans to lodge a protest to Russian officials later in the day.
There was no immediate comment from Moscow on the incident.

GENEVA: Iran observes all US ships in the Gulf region and has an archive of images of their daily movements, the head of Iran’s navy, Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi, said on Tuesday, according to the Young Journalists Club news site.
“We observe all enemy ships, particularly America, point-by-point from their origin until the moment they enter the region,” Khanzadi said, noting that images were recorded using Iranian drones. “We have complete images and a large archive of the daily and moment-by-moment traffic of the coalition forces and America.”
Iran and the United States came to the brink of war last month after the Islamic Republic shot down a US drone, nearly prompting a retaliatory attack which US President Donald Trump called off at the last minute.

