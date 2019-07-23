You are here

Indian opposition wants Modi to clarify Trump Kashmir claim

India’s foreign ministry on July 22 denied US President Donald Trump had been asked by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to mediate the Kashmir conflict with Pakistan. (AFP)
  • Opposition leaders said India’s position was that Kashmir was a bilateral matter with Pakistan and it will not accept any third-party mediation
  • India and Pakistan have fought two wars over Kashmir, the Himalayan territory they both claim that is divided between them
NEW DELHI: Opposition leaders are angrily demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi clarify his position in Parliament about President Donald Trump mediating India’s long-running dispute with Pakistan over Kashmir.
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said in Parliament on Tuesday that Modi made no such request to Trump as the US president had claimed.
Opposition leaders Anand Sharma and D. Raja said India’s position was that Kashmir was a bilateral matter with Pakistan and it will not accept any third-party mediation.
Trump said Modi recently asked him whether he would like to be a mediator or arbitrator on Kashmir. Trump spoke to reporters in Washington before Monday’s meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.
India and Pakistan have fought two wars over Kashmir, the Himalayan territory they both claim that is divided between them.

India’s top court allows a month longer for citizens’ list in Assam state

Updated 3 min 47 sec ago
Reuters
0

India’s top court allows a month longer for citizens’ list in Assam state

  • Residents of Assam which borders Muslim majority Bangladesh have to produce documents proving that they or their families lived in the country before March 24, 1971
  • That year hundreds of thousands of people fled Bangladesh during its India-backed war of independence from Pakistan
Updated 3 min 47 sec ago
Reuters
0

NEW DELHI: India’s Supreme Court on Tuesday extended the deadline for the publication of a citizenship list for the eastern Assam state by a month to Aug. 31, the chief justice said, after the government asked for more time to detect illegal immigrants.
Residents of Assam which borders Muslim majority Bangladesh have to produce documents proving that they or their families lived in the country before March 24, 1971. That year hundreds of thousands of people fled Bangladesh during its India-backed war of independence from Pakistan.
“We extend the deadline for final publication of National Register for Citizens in Assam from July 31 to August 31,” chief justice Ranjan Gogoi said, adding that floods in Assam made work on the list difficult.
Last week the federal government sought more time to compile the citizenship register, saying thousands had produced fake documents to become Indian citizens.

