You are here

﻿

Asian stocks rise on hopes for US-China trade talks

Traders were reassured by an agreement in June by Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping to resume stalled talks. (Shutterstock)
Updated 6 sec ago
AP
0

Asian stocks rise on hopes for US-China trade talks

  • Traders have focused on signs of movement toward a settlement of the US-China tariff war over Beijing’s technology ambitions
  • Beijing has said it supports nuclear nonproliferation efforts but rejects unilateral US sanctions
Updated 6 sec ago
AP
0

BEIJING: Asian stock markets rose Tuesday on optimism over possible new US-China talks despite concerns about rising Middle East tensions. Benchmarks in Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney all climbed.

Traders were encouraged by US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin’s suggestion last week that trade envoys might meet in person following two rounds of phone conversations. Mnuchin gave no timeline, but his comments helped to temper anxiety over US-Iranian tensions.

Traders have focused on signs of movement toward a settlement of the US-China tariff war over Beijing’s technology ambitions.They were reassured by an agreement in June by Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping to resume stalled talks. That is despite warnings the truce is likely to be fragile because the two sides are divided by the same array of disagreements that caused negotiations to collapse in May.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.4% to 2,898.20 and Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 climbed 1% to 21,620.88. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng advanced 0.3% to 28,450.32 and Seoul’s Kospi was 0.4% higher at 2,101.45. India’s Sensex edged up 0.1% to 38,065.10.

Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 gained 0.5% to 6,724.60. New Zealand and Taiwan climbed while Southeast Asian markets retreated. Investors also looked ahead to this week’s meeting of European Central Bank and the US Federal Reserve next week.

“Reports of the US and China resuming trade negotiations next week are positive for risk sentiment, but escalating tensions in the Middle East pushing oil higher are negative,” said ING in a report. “We anticipate wait and watch sentiment” ahead of the ECB and Fed meetings.

On Wall Street, the benchmark Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 0.3% to 2,985.03. The index is back within 1% of its record, set a week earlier. The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.1% to 21,171.90. The Nasdaq composite rose 0.7% to 8,204.14.

Apple, Intel and several chip makers jumped more than 2% and technology stocks in the S&P 500 climbed 1.2%. But the other 10 sectors that make up the index were evenly split between gainers and losers, and none moved by more than 0.5%.

Earnings reports are due over the next two weeks from about three-fifths of S&P 500 companies. Expectations are generally modest. Slowing global economic growth and rising costs are weighing on companies. Many investors are more interested in what CEOs say about how Trump’s trade war will affect profits than in their results for the spring.

Markets also are watching tensions over Iran’s nuclear program. Washington announced sanctions this week on a Chinese oil company, Zhuhai Zhenrong, that it said violated controls on transporting Iranian crude. Beijing has said it supports nuclear nonproliferation efforts but rejects unilateral US sanctions.

“This simultaneously turns US pressure up on Iran and also stresses the already strained US-China relations,” Mizuho Bank said in a report. There is a “significant risk of a longer-term shift toward a more hawkish stance on the Iran issue” if Boris Johnson becomes the British prime minister as expected, Stephen Innes of Vanguard Markets said in a report.

“The US administration will waste little time pressuring the new UK PM to toe a stricter line on the nuclear accord.”
ENERGY: Benchmark US crude gained 20 cents to $56.42 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose 46 cents on Wednesday to close at $56.22. Brent crude, used to price international oils, advanced 30 cents to $63.56 in London. It gained 79 cents the previous session to $63.26.

CURRENCY: The dollar gained to 108.16 yen from Wednesday’s 107.86 yen. The euro slipped to $1.1190 from $1.1209.

Topics: CHINA - US stocks

Related

0
World
China says US criticism over South China Sea is slander
0
World
US concerned over China’s ‘interference’ in South China Sea

Huawei unit cuts more than 600 jobs following US sanctions

Updated 45 min 52 sec ago
AFP
0

Huawei unit cuts more than 600 jobs following US sanctions

  • The layoffs will come at the Chinese company’s US-based research and development arm, Futurewei Technologies, in Texas
  • Futurewei employs more than 750 people
Updated 45 min 52 sec ago
AFP
0

SHANGHAI: Chinese telecom giant Huawei said on Tuesday that more than 600 jobs would be lost at a US unit as a result of “curtailment of business operations” caused by Washington’s sanctions on the firm and 68 of its subsidiaries.
The layoffs will come at the Chinese company’s US-based research and development arm, Futurewei Technologies, which is incorporated in Texas, an email statement from Huawei said.
Futurewei employs more than 750 people, according to Bloomberg’s corporate information database.
“Decisions like this are never easy to make. Eligible employees will be offered severance packages, including both pay and benefits,” the statement said.
The Trump administration has put Huawei on its so-called Entity List, which means US companies need a license to supply it with US technology.
Huawei — a leader in next-generation 5G wireless technology — remains barred from developing 5G networks in the United States, and the Trump administration is trying to convince its allies to do the same.
Washington accuses Huawei of working directly with the Chinese government, a claim the company denies.
After Donald Trump met China’s Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka last month, the US president said he would ease the punitive measures on Huawei as long as equipment sold to it did not pose any risk to national security.
The Washington Post reported this week that Huawei secretly helped North Korea build and maintain the country’s commercial wireless network.
The Post, citing internal documents it obtained and people familiar with the arrangement, said Huawei has partnered with a Chinese state-owned firm Panda International Information Technology on projects in North Korea over at least eight years.
By doing so Huawei, which has used US technology in its components, may have violated US controls on exports to the isolated regime in Pyongyang.

Topics: Huawei US

Related

0
Business & Economy
Huawei secretly helped North Korea build, maintain wireless network: Washington Post
0
Business & Economy
White House to host meeting with tech executives on Huawei ban

Latest updates

Sheikha Alyazia’s ‘mishmash’ of ancient and modern
0
Anwar Gargash: UAE not leaving war-torn Yemen despite drawdown
0
Planting the seeds: Dubai Vegan Days
0
Libya government forces say repel Haftar attack on Tripoli
0
Huawei unit cuts more than 600 jobs following US sanctions
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.