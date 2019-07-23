You are here

Huawei unit cuts more than 600 jobs following US sanctions

Huawei remains barred from developing 5G networks in the US, and the Trump administration is trying to convince its allies to do the same. (File/AFP)
Updated 23 July 2019
AFP
  • The layoffs will come at the Chinese company’s US-based research and development arm, Futurewei Technologies, in Texas
  • Futurewei employs more than 750 people
SHANGHAI: Chinese telecom giant Huawei said on Tuesday that more than 600 jobs would be lost at a US unit as a result of “curtailment of business operations” caused by Washington’s sanctions on the firm and 68 of its subsidiaries.
The layoffs will come at the Chinese company’s US-based research and development arm, Futurewei Technologies, which is incorporated in Texas, an email statement from Huawei said.
Futurewei employs more than 750 people, according to Bloomberg’s corporate information database.
“Decisions like this are never easy to make. Eligible employees will be offered severance packages, including both pay and benefits,” the statement said.
The Trump administration has put Huawei on its so-called Entity List, which means US companies need a license to supply it with US technology.
Huawei — a leader in next-generation 5G wireless technology — remains barred from developing 5G networks in the United States, and the Trump administration is trying to convince its allies to do the same.
Washington accuses Huawei of working directly with the Chinese government, a claim the company denies.
After Donald Trump met China’s Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka last month, the US president said he would ease the punitive measures on Huawei as long as equipment sold to it did not pose any risk to national security.
The Washington Post reported this week that Huawei secretly helped North Korea build and maintain the country’s commercial wireless network.
The Post, citing internal documents it obtained and people familiar with the arrangement, said Huawei has partnered with a Chinese state-owned firm Panda International Information Technology on projects in North Korea over at least eight years.
By doing so Huawei, which has used US technology in its components, may have violated US controls on exports to the isolated regime in Pyongyang.

Oil slips to around $63 as Iran concerns fade for now

Updated 23 July 2019
Reuters
  • US crude inventories expected to fall for 6th week
  • Goldman cuts 2019 oil demand forecast
LONDON: Oil slipped to around $63 a barrel on Tuesday as concerns faded for now that rising tensions in the Middle East would escalate and hit oil supplies, compounding the impact of a weaker demand outlook.
Iran’s capture of a British oil tanker last week sparked worries about supply disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, through which about a fifth of the world’s oil flows, prompting crude to rally on Monday.
But oil prices have since pared some gains. Brent crude fell 31 cents to $62.95 a barrel by 1227 GMT on Tuesday. US West Texas Intermediate crude slipped 23 cents to $55.99.
“The response of oil prices to the seizure of a British oil tanker by armed Iranian forces near the Strait of Hormuz has been amazingly muted so far,” said Carsten Fritsch, analyst at Commerzbank.
“It appears that the majority of market participants are convinced that there will be no open conflict between the West and Iran,” he said.
The tensions come as the United States aims to cut off Iran’s oil exports and against the backdrop of supply cuts led by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries since the start of the year to prop up prices.
As part of US efforts, Washington has imposed sanctions on Chinese state-run energy company Zhuhai Zhenrong Co. Ltd. for allegedly violating restrictions imposed on Iran’s oil sector.
Despite lower Iranian exports and OPEC’s voluntary supply curbs, oil supply is exceeding demand due to strong growth in output from the United States and other non-OPEC producers, according to the International Energy Agency.
A weaker outlook for oil demand because of slowing economic growth has weighed on prices, which are still up by 18% in 2019 helped by the OPEC-led supply pact.
“Although prices had been driven by supply developments in the first half of the year economic considerations are making oil bulls careful this month,” said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM.
Goldman Sachs lowered its 2019 oil demand projection on Sunday, joining other forecasters such as the IEA and OPEC in trimming its outlook for fuel use.
Oil may gain further support from expectations of another drop in US crude inventories in weekly reports due later on Tuesday and on Wednesday. Analysts expect a 3.4 million-barrel drop in crude stocks.
The American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, releases its inventory report at 2030 GMT.

