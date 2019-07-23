You are here

China's Neolix to trial autonomous vehicles in Saudi, UAE

Neoflix and noon signed the agreement during the state visit of Emirati crown prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan to China. (Reuters/AFP)
Reuters
China's Neolix to trial autonomous vehicles in Saudi, UAE

  • Neolix will build driverless vehicles customized to the region’s weather conditions
  • Neoflix and noon signed the agreement during the state visit of Emirati crown prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan to China
Reuters
DUBAI: China’s Neolix has signed a preliminary agreement with Middle East e-commerce company noon to trial autonomous vehicles in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
Neolix will build driverless vehicles customized to the region’s weather conditions, where temperatures can soar above 50 degrees Celsius in the summer, noon said in a statement on Tuesday.
Noon, a joint venture between Saudi Arabia’s sovereign Public Investment Fund and Dubai billionaire Mohamed Alabbar, will focus on ‘last mile delivery’ of the vehicles in select areas of Abu Dhabi and Dubai over the next few weeks, the company added.
It did not give trial dates for Saudi Arabia.
Neoflix and noon signed the agreement during the state visit of Emirati crown prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan to China.
Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing signed an agreement on Monday with Symphony Investment, which is funded by Middle Eastern companies including Dubai’s Emaar Properties, to open a joint venture headquarters in Abu Dhabi that will “promote sharing economy and Internet consumer services in the region.”
Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala is considering joining the venture, a Didi statement said, without giving further details.
Uber and Careem, which Uber is buying, are the largest ride-hailing operators in the Middle East.

Topics: China Saudi Arabia UAE economy 2030 2030 Economy

UN compensation panel pays out $270m for Kuwait oil company

Updated 23 July 2019
AP
0

UN compensation panel pays out $270m for Kuwait oil company

  • The panel has approved 1.5 million claims brought by over 100 governments and international organizations
  • Some $3.7 billion of its $14.7 billion claim for oil production and sales losses resulting from damage to the country’s oil fields remains to be paid
Updated 23 July 2019
AP
0

BERLIN: A United Nations panel that oversees compensation claims stemming from Iraq’s 1990-1991 invasion of Kuwait says it has paid out $270 million to Kuwait’s national oil company.
The Geneva-based UN Compensation Commission said Tuesday the tranche brings to $48.7 billion the amount it has paid out. Iraq must currently set aside 1.5% of proceeds from oil exports for the compensation fund and payments are made once per quarter.
The panel has approved 1.5 million claims brought by over 100 governments and international organizations, with all but one fully paid out.
The remaining claim, which includes the latest payment, comes from the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation. Some $3.7 billion of its $14.7 billion claim for oil production and sales losses resulting from damage to the country’s oil fields remains to be paid.

Topics: Kuwait UN Oil

