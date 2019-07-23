You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia urges global community to deter maritime trade disruptions
﻿

Saudi Arabia urges global community to deter maritime trade disruptions

The cabinet considers Iranian seizure of British tanker a violation of international law. (File/AFP)
Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters
0

Saudi Arabia urges global community to deter maritime trade disruptions

  • The Saudi remarks came after Britain called on Monday for a European-led naval mission to ensure safe shipping
  • Britain has called Iran's tanker seizure an act of “state piracy”
Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters
0

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s cabinet said on Tuesday that Iran’s interception of commercial vessels in Gulf waters, including its seizure of a British tanker, violated international law and must be prevented.
The Saudi remarks came after Britain called on Monday for a European-led naval mission to ensure safe shipping through the Straight of Hormuz, the world’s most important oil artery.
“Any disruption of the freedom of international maritime traffic is considered a violation of international law and the international community must do what is necessary to reject it and deter it,” the Saudi cabinet said in a statement carried on state media.
Iran said on Friday it had seized the British-flagged tanker Stena Impero, which had been heading to a port in Saudi Arabia and suddenly changed course after passing through the Strait of Hormuz at the mouth of the Gulf.
Britain has called the seizure an act of “state piracy.”
Iraq, which counts its bigger neighbor Iran and the US as its main allies, said on Tuesday Tehran had reassured it that there would be freedom of international maritime navigation in the Gulf.
Iran communicated this to Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi during a visit by him to Tehran on Monday, the Iraqi oil ministry said in a statement.
“Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (gave) reassurances to the Iraqi delegation ... around guaranteeing freedom of navigation in the Gulf and Strait of Hormuz and respect for international law guaranteeing that,” the statement said.
Iraq has sought a mediation role to calm US-Iran tension in the region, fearing that any violent escalation between Washington and the Islamic Republic could play out on Iraqi soil, where both Iran-backed militias and US forces operate in close proximity.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi cabinet

Related

0
Business & Economy
China’s Neolix to trial autonomous vehicles in Saudi, UAE
0
Middle-East
US and all ‘enemy ships’ watched Iran warns, as UK seeks ‘safe shipping’ alliance

Saudi Arabia’s crown prince receives Yemeni prime minister in Riyadh

Updated 41 min 29 sec ago
Arab News
(SPA)
0

Saudi Arabia’s crown prince receives Yemeni prime minister in Riyadh

  • During the meeting, they reviewed the latest developments on the Yemeni conflict
  • Efforts exerted by both sides to ensure the security, stability and development of Yemen were also discussed
Updated 41 min 29 sec ago
Arab News (SPA)
0

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with Yemeni prime minister Dr. Moeen Abdulmalik in Riyadh on Tuesday.
During the meeting, they reviewed the latest developments on the Yemeni conflict and efforts exerted by both sides to ensure the security, stability and development of Yemen.
The meeting was also attended by Prince Khalid bin Salman, Deputy Minister of Defense as well as Head of General Intelligence Khalid Al-Humaidan and the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia in Yemen.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Yemen Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Related

0
Middle-East
UN says war in Yemen is ‘eminently resolvable’
0
Middle-East
Houthi shell fire wounds at least 2 children in north Yemen

Latest updates

Spanish costs and weak UK push Santander profit 18% lower
0
US may have brought down second Iranian drone last week: US general
0
Strong Asian demand buoys sales at Birkin bag maker Hermes
0
US spars with key allies at UN over Mideast peace approach
0
Saudi Arabia’s crown prince receives Yemeni prime minister in Riyadh
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.