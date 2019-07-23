You are here

  • Home
  • IMF slashes Mideast growth projections over Iran sanctions
﻿

IMF slashes Mideast growth projections over Iran sanctions

(File photo: Reuters)
Updated 4 sec ago
AFP
0

IMF slashes Mideast growth projections over Iran sanctions

  • The IMF projected economic growth for the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan and Pakistan this year would be 1.0 percent
Updated 4 sec ago
AFP
0

DUBAI: The International Monetary Fund Tuesday slashed its economic growth forecast for the Middle East and North Africa to the worst level in more than a decade over Iran sanctions and regional unrest.
In its World Economic Outlook update, the global lender projected economic growth for the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan and Pakistan this year would be 1.0 percent, its worst since the IMF put them in one group in 2009.
The downgrade, the fifth in a year, is a half percentage point lower than its April projection.
The reduction is in large part due to a change in the IMF’s forecast for Iran’s growth “owing to the crippling effect of tighter US sanctions,” the lender said.
“Civil strife across other economies, including Syria and Yemen, add to the difficult outlook for the region.”
The price of oil, the main driver for revenues in the region, will also impact growth, the IMF added.
In 2018, the region saw 1.6 percent growth, down from 2.1 percent in the previous year.
The IMF in April projected Iran’s economy will shrink by a steep 6.0 percent this year, its worst performance since it contracted by 7.7 percent in 2012.
The new report provided no updated figures on the Iranian economy, the second largest in the region behind Saudi Arabia, but other reports predicted a deeper recession in the Islamic republic.
One report jointly prepared by the London-based Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and Oxford Economics, released early this week, said Iran’s economy is expected to shrink by 7.0 percent this year.
The report also predicted regional growth to be just 0.6 percent due to Iran sanctions and instability in the region.
US sanctions on Iranian oil exports were renewed in May and aim to halt Tehran’s overseas crude sales, which provide key revenues to the Islamic republic.
The IMF also attributed the lower growth projections to rising US-Iran tensions centered on recent incidents in the Gulf and unrest in several Arab nations.
“Civil strife in many countries raises the risks of horrific humanitarian costs, migration strains in neighboring countries, and, together with geopolitical tensions, higher volatility in commodity markets,” the IMF said.
The IMF raised its forecasts for Saudi economic growth this year by 0.1 percentage points, to 1.9 percent, and to 3.0 percent in 2020.
It attributed the boost to the development of the kingdom’s non-oil-related sectors.
The world’s largest oil exporter has substantially cut power and fuel subsidies as well as imposed fees on expatriates and a five-percent value added tax as part of a reform program to decrease dependence on oil.

Topics: IMF Iran sanctions

Oil slips to around $63 as Iran concerns fade for now

Updated 23 July 2019
Reuters
0

Oil slips to around $63 as Iran concerns fade for now

  • US crude inventories expected to fall for 6th week
  • Goldman cuts 2019 oil demand forecast
Updated 23 July 2019
Reuters
0

LONDON: Oil slipped to around $63 a barrel on Tuesday as concerns faded for now that rising tensions in the Middle East would escalate and hit oil supplies, compounding the impact of a weaker demand outlook.
Iran’s capture of a British oil tanker last week sparked worries about supply disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, through which about a fifth of the world’s oil flows, prompting crude to rally on Monday.
But oil prices have since pared some gains. Brent crude fell 31 cents to $62.95 a barrel by 1227 GMT on Tuesday. US West Texas Intermediate crude slipped 23 cents to $55.99.
“The response of oil prices to the seizure of a British oil tanker by armed Iranian forces near the Strait of Hormuz has been amazingly muted so far,” said Carsten Fritsch, analyst at Commerzbank.
“It appears that the majority of market participants are convinced that there will be no open conflict between the West and Iran,” he said.
The tensions come as the United States aims to cut off Iran’s oil exports and against the backdrop of supply cuts led by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries since the start of the year to prop up prices.
As part of US efforts, Washington has imposed sanctions on Chinese state-run energy company Zhuhai Zhenrong Co. Ltd. for allegedly violating restrictions imposed on Iran’s oil sector.
Despite lower Iranian exports and OPEC’s voluntary supply curbs, oil supply is exceeding demand due to strong growth in output from the United States and other non-OPEC producers, according to the International Energy Agency.
A weaker outlook for oil demand because of slowing economic growth has weighed on prices, which are still up by 18% in 2019 helped by the OPEC-led supply pact.
“Although prices had been driven by supply developments in the first half of the year economic considerations are making oil bulls careful this month,” said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM.
Goldman Sachs lowered its 2019 oil demand projection on Sunday, joining other forecasters such as the IEA and OPEC in trimming its outlook for fuel use.
Oil may gain further support from expectations of another drop in US crude inventories in weekly reports due later on Tuesday and on Wednesday. Analysts expect a 3.4 million-barrel drop in crude stocks.
The American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, releases its inventory report at 2030 GMT.

Topics: Oil prices Iran

Related

0
World
US sanctions Chinese oil trader for violating Iran restrictions: Pompeo

Latest updates

IMF slashes Mideast growth projections over Iran sanctions
0
Former Israeli PM apologizes for killing of Arab protesters
0
Oil slips to around $63 as Iran concerns fade for now
0
Iraqi forces clear farmland near Baghdad of Daesh militants
0
Saudi Arabia urges global community to deter maritime trade disruptions
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.