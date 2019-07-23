Geely Holding rises to 220th place in Fortune Global 500

Zhejiang Geely Holding Group (Geely Holding), China’s largest privately owned automotive tech- nology company, rose 47 places in the 2019 Fortune Global 500 to 220th after its last year’s revenues reached $49.665 billion.

The ranking marks the eight consecutive year that the Group has featured in the Fortune Global 500.

Since first entering the Fortune Global 500 in 2012, Geely Holding has risen 255 places.

Geely Holding marked its latest inclusion in the Fortune 500 by issuing the following summary of its progress from the past year.

Geely Holding achieved ex- tremely strong results in 2018 due to record sales of its subsidiary brands. All together, the brands under Geely Holding sold more than 2.15 million vehicles in 2018.

Geely Auto and Lynk & Co. under Geely Auto Group sold 1,500,838 vehicles in 2018, an increase of 20.3 percent from the previous year, marking the first time it has breached the 1.5 million mark.

Meanwhile, Volvo Cars also set a new record as it breached the 600,000 mark for the first time since the company was founded in 1927, selling 642,253 cars in 2018, a growth of 12.4 percent compared to the same period in 2017.