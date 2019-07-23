Geely Holding rises to 220th place in Fortune Global 500

King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC) has announced the launch of the Turquoise World summer season in the coastline of turquoise water on the Red Sea.
Taking place until Aug. 31, the festival will feature a variety of thrilling events and activities that fulfill KAEC visitors’ and residents’ expectations, particularly those who are seeking a distinctive lifestyle of recreational and entertainment within a modern environment.
“In line with the Kingdom’s ambitious vision 2030, King Abdullah Economic City is living rapid growth in its several strategic sectors, including the quality of life program along with the tourism and leisure sector, in order to create a world of entertainment at the heart of our nation,” said Ahmed Linjawy, group CEO of KAEC.
“Set to become the leading destination on the Red Sea, KAEC is fully equipped for hosting and organizing massive events and activities due to its logistical and state-of-the-art infrastructure, including world-class social, sports and leisure facilities that have been developed to provide a high-quality environment to meet the needs of those who aspire to a luxury lifestyle overlooking the virgin beaches of the Red Sea.” said Linjawy.
The “Turquoise World” festival was inspired by KAEC’s new identity “Another World” to offer an exceptional experience that has been designed to entertain all family members, with unique direct turquoise view of the Red Sea.
The festival offers a variety of exclusive activities and events at the Beach Walk, and range of water sports at the Yam Beach, and the Bay La Sun Marina and Yacht Club, including water games at Aqua Fun, K-MAX — the first multi-dimensional movie theater in the Kingdom, and Juman Karting, among others.
In addition to top-class hotels with an elevated standard of living and services that make KAEC an ideal destination to visit and live.
King Abdullah Economic City is the largest privately funded new city in the world, situated on the west coast of Saudi Arabia.
KAEC covers an area of 181 sq km of land, approximately the size of Washington DC. KAEC comprises King Abdullah Port, the Coastal Communities residential districts, the Haramain Railway district and the Industrial Valley.
The city is under development by Emaar, The Economic City, a publicly listed Saudi joint-stock company established in 2006.