You are here

  • Home
  • Arabian Power Electronics factory starts operations
﻿

Arabian Power Electronics factory starts operations

A soft-launch was held in Dammam to mark the start of operations of Arabian Power Electronics Company’s new plant in the presence of Dr. Siddeek Ahmed, chairman and managing director, Eram Group.
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News
0

Arabian Power Electronics factory starts operations

Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News
0

The new plant of Arabian Power Electronics Company located in Dammam’s Industrial Area has started its operations following a soft-inauguration event on July 5.

The inaugural ceremony com- menced with the ribbon cut by Dr. Siddeek Ahmed, chairman and managing director, Eram Group.

Dr. Sattam Al-Omairy, director, APEC, did the ribbon cutting for the shop floor inauguration.

The meeting started with a wel- come address by Abdul Razack, group CEO, Eram Group.

Jacob Thomas, business unit head of APEC, spoke about the birth of APEC and how it grew to a market leader today in his open- ing remarks.

In his inaugural address, Dr. Sid- deek Ahmed, CMD, Eram Group, expressed his vision behind estab- lishing the first power electronic manufacturer of Saudi Arabia.

Saad Al-Shahrani, chairman, Saudi Council of Engineers, Rizwan Ahmed, director, Eram Group, Elio Maggi, executive board member, Eram Group, Mohd Al-Shallali, executive board member, Eram Group, Abdullah Al-Ajmi, corpo- rate affairs manager, APEC, also ad- dressed the event.

Madhu R. Krishnan, group direc- tor, Eram Group, offered a vote of thanks to all the well-wishers for their constant support to the com- pany during the past eight years.

Arabian Power Electronics Com- pany is a leading global power electronics manufacturer with world-wide operations and a production facility in Saudi Arabia.

APEC was established in 2011 as a flagship division of ERAM Group, one of the most diversified business conglomerates in the Middle East.

The company has gained wide ac- ceptance for the quality of products and services by serving more than 700 clients in the region and a total installed capacity over 12 MW of power backup systems.

The company has an operations and maintenance team capable of reaching clients across Saudi Arabia. The new facility will de- liver the most innovative technol- ogy, products and services as well as job opportunities to young Sau- di engineers. This will accelerate the company’s vision of becoming the pioneers of power electronics in the region.

As Vision 2030 demands the de- velopment of a more stable energy sector with localization of the tech- nology, APEC is close to achieving this through the process of trans- ferring power electronics technol- ogy to the Kingdom.

The facility is completely de- signed and constructed for the future. Its position and proximity to the upcoming King Salman En- ergy Park, which is going to be the epicenter of global Industries, will help turn the spotlight on APEC — the indigenous manufacturer.

Geely Holding rises to 220th place in Fortune Global 500

Updated 2 min 23 sec ago
Arab News
0

Geely Holding rises to 220th place in Fortune Global 500

Updated 2 min 23 sec ago
Arab News
0

Zhejiang Geely Holding Group (Geely Holding), China’s largest privately owned automotive tech- nology company, rose 47 places in the 2019 Fortune Global 500 to 220th after its last year’s revenues reached $49.665 billion.

The ranking marks the eight consecutive year that the Group has featured in the Fortune Global 500.

Since first entering the Fortune Global 500 in 2012, Geely Holding has risen 255 places.

Geely Holding marked its latest inclusion in the Fortune 500 by issuing the following summary of its progress from the past year.

Geely Holding achieved ex- tremely strong results in 2018 due to record sales of its subsidiary brands. All together, the brands under Geely Holding sold more than 2.15 million vehicles in 2018.

Geely Auto and Lynk & Co. under Geely Auto Group sold 1,500,838 vehicles in 2018, an increase of 20.3 percent from the previous year, marking the first time it has breached the 1.5 million mark.

Meanwhile, Volvo Cars also set a new record as it breached the 600,000 mark for the first time since the company was founded in 1927, selling 642,253 cars in 2018, a growth of 12.4 percent compared to the same period in 2017.

Latest updates

More than 60 killed, hundreds of thousands displaced by flooding in Bangladesh
0
IMF slashes Mideast growth projections over Iran sanctions
0
Former Israeli PM apologizes for killing of Arab protesters
0
Arabian Power Electronics factory starts operations
0
Geely Holding rises to 220th place in Fortune Global 500
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.