Arabian Power Electronics factory starts operations

The new plant of Arabian Power Electronics Company located in Dammam’s Industrial Area has started its operations following a soft-inauguration event on July 5.

The inaugural ceremony com- menced with the ribbon cut by Dr. Siddeek Ahmed, chairman and managing director, Eram Group.

Dr. Sattam Al-Omairy, director, APEC, did the ribbon cutting for the shop floor inauguration.

The meeting started with a wel- come address by Abdul Razack, group CEO, Eram Group.

Jacob Thomas, business unit head of APEC, spoke about the birth of APEC and how it grew to a market leader today in his open- ing remarks.

In his inaugural address, Dr. Sid- deek Ahmed, CMD, Eram Group, expressed his vision behind estab- lishing the first power electronic manufacturer of Saudi Arabia.

Saad Al-Shahrani, chairman, Saudi Council of Engineers, Rizwan Ahmed, director, Eram Group, Elio Maggi, executive board member, Eram Group, Mohd Al-Shallali, executive board member, Eram Group, Abdullah Al-Ajmi, corpo- rate affairs manager, APEC, also ad- dressed the event.

Madhu R. Krishnan, group direc- tor, Eram Group, offered a vote of thanks to all the well-wishers for their constant support to the com- pany during the past eight years.

Arabian Power Electronics Com- pany is a leading global power electronics manufacturer with world-wide operations and a production facility in Saudi Arabia.

APEC was established in 2011 as a flagship division of ERAM Group, one of the most diversified business conglomerates in the Middle East.

The company has gained wide ac- ceptance for the quality of products and services by serving more than 700 clients in the region and a total installed capacity over 12 MW of power backup systems.

The company has an operations and maintenance team capable of reaching clients across Saudi Arabia. The new facility will de- liver the most innovative technol- ogy, products and services as well as job opportunities to young Sau- di engineers. This will accelerate the company’s vision of becoming the pioneers of power electronics in the region.

As Vision 2030 demands the de- velopment of a more stable energy sector with localization of the tech- nology, APEC is close to achieving this through the process of trans- ferring power electronics technol- ogy to the Kingdom.

The facility is completely de- signed and constructed for the future. Its position and proximity to the upcoming King Salman En- ergy Park, which is going to be the epicenter of global Industries, will help turn the spotlight on APEC — the indigenous manufacturer.