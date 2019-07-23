You are here

Strong Asian demand buoys sales at Birkin bag maker Hermes

Birkin handbag maker Hermes has enjoyed accelerating revenue across Asia, in spite of political protests in Hong Kong. (Reuters)
Reuters
PARIS: Surging demand in Asia and especially mainland China helped Birkin handbag maker Hermes post better-than-expected sales growth for the second quarter, in an encouraging signal for some of its major luxury goods rivals.
The industry has so far largely shrugged off any fallout from a Beijing-Washington trade war that could potentially hit consumer sentiment in its two biggest markets, with appetite for branded goods if anything picking among Chinese shoppers.
Hermes - along with Louis Vuitton owner LVMH and Gucci parent Kering, which are also due to report results this week - has been one of the big beneficiaries of this benign backdrop.
The French company, best known for its pricey leather goods and squared silk scarves, said sales for the April to June period grew 14.7% on a reported basis to 1.67 billion euros ($1.87 billion), and were up 12.3% at stable exchange rates.
That marked a pick-up from the 11.6% comparable sales growth a quarter earlier, when several analysts had expected a slightly more muted performance, citing a tougher comparison base.
Revenues expanded at a brisk pace across Asia, accelerating from the quarter before in spite of political protests in Hong Kong, a big regional shopping destination.
Hermes finance chief Eric du Halgouet told reporters the company had to close two of its Hong Kong stores at certain points in June due to the demonstrations, but that the drag on sales was minor.
Chinese shoppers, who makes up more than a third of the luxury goods industry's client base, have been increasingly spending at home rather than overseas, encouraged by government measures such as import tariff cuts.
Hermes said sales in continental China, where it recently revamped its e-commerce site, were particularly strong in the first half of 2019. It has just rebooted its online shopping site in Japan and will extend the overhaul to Singapore and Malaysia this year, du Halgouet said.
Hermes said operating margins for the six months to the end of June would be slightly below the record 34.5% reached in the first half of 2018, dampened by unfavourable exchange rate hedges, used to protect firms against currency swings.
It reports full results for the first half of the year on Sept. 11.

IMF slashes Mideast growth projections over Iran sanctions

AFP
DUBAI: The International Monetary Fund Tuesday slashed its economic growth forecast for the Middle East and North Africa to the worst level in more than a decade over Iran sanctions and regional unrest.
In its World Economic Outlook update, the global lender projected economic growth for the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan and Pakistan this year would be 1.0 percent, its worst since the IMF put them in one group in 2009.
The downgrade, the fifth in a year, is a half percentage point lower than its April projection.
The reduction is in large part due to a change in the IMF’s forecast for Iran’s growth “owing to the crippling effect of tighter US sanctions,” the lender said.
“Civil strife across other economies, including Syria and Yemen, add to the difficult outlook for the region.”
The price of oil, the main driver for revenues in the region, will also impact growth, the IMF added.
In 2018, the region saw 1.6 percent growth, down from 2.1 percent in the previous year.
The IMF in April projected Iran’s economy will shrink by a steep 6.0 percent this year, its worst performance since it contracted by 7.7 percent in 2012.
The new report provided no updated figures on the Iranian economy, the second largest in the region behind Saudi Arabia, but other reports predicted a deeper recession in the Islamic republic.
One report jointly prepared by the London-based Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and Oxford Economics, released early this week, said Iran’s economy is expected to shrink by 7.0 percent this year.
The report also predicted regional growth to be just 0.6 percent due to Iran sanctions and instability in the region.
US sanctions on Iranian oil exports were renewed in May and aim to halt Tehran’s overseas crude sales, which provide key revenues to the Islamic republic.
The IMF also attributed the lower growth projections to rising US-Iran tensions centered on recent incidents in the Gulf and unrest in several Arab nations.
“Civil strife in many countries raises the risks of horrific humanitarian costs, migration strains in neighboring countries, and, together with geopolitical tensions, higher volatility in commodity markets,” the IMF said.
The IMF raised its forecasts for Saudi economic growth this year by 0.1 percentage points, to 1.9 percent, and to 3.0 percent in 2020.
It attributed the boost to the development of the kingdom’s non-oil-related sectors.
The world’s largest oil exporter has substantially cut power and fuel subsidies as well as imposed fees on expatriates and a five-percent value added tax as part of a reform program to decrease dependence on oil.

