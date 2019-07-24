You are here

Saudi Red Crescent implements program to serve pilgrims

Saudi Red Crescent Authority teams are on standby round-the-clock in Madinah 24, ready to assist pilgrims. (SPA)
Saudi Red Crescent Authority teams are on standby round-the-clock in Madinah 24, ready to assist pilgrims. (SPA)
Saudi Red Crescent implements program to serve pilgrims

  • Emergency medical teams cover all roads leading to Madinah, follow pilgrim convoys arriving or leaving the city
MADINAH: The Saudi Red Crescent Authority (SRCA) in Madinah is implementing its field operational program to provide emergency and medical services for pilgrims and visitors at the Prophet’s Mosque and other locations frequented during this year’s Hajj season.

Khalid Al-Sahli, the official spokesman of the SRCA in Madinah, said that the authority began to implement its program in early July with about 60 emergency teams working per shift.

All emergency medical centers started covering all roads leading to Madinah, to follow pilgrim convoys arriving or leaving the city, while 12 healthcare teams with advanced equipment support the emergency work in Madinah to tend to all cases and incidents, he said.

He said that 1,000 female and male volunteers started work on Tuesday, within the program to serve pilgrims and visitors in Madinah during this year’s Hajj season.

They will perform their tasks mainly at the Prophet’s Mosque (in both men and women’s sections) and squares around it, and the volunteer teams will support emergency teams (based at the Prophet’s Mosque) during prayers and in peak hours at the Miqat Mosque while pilgrims depart to Makkah.

The authority’s training center continues to organize sessions and lectures about emergency care for members of government and private bodies working to serve pilgrims. Pilgrims are given flyers for emergencies and ways to use the “Asefni” (save me) application, available on all mobile phone systems in nine languages. People can also dial 997 for an ambulance.

 

 

Topics: Saudi Red Crescent Authority (SRCA) Hajj 2019

Muslim World League chief honored for strengthening ties between Islamic world, Russia

Updated 24 July 2019
SPA
0

Muslim World League chief honored for strengthening ties between Islamic world, Russia

Updated 24 July 2019
SPA
0

 

MOSCOW: The Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences has awarded the secretary-general of the Muslim World League (MWL), Dr. Mohammad bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa, an honorary doctorate in recognition of his efforts to strengthen the relationship between the Islamic world and Russia.

Prof. Vitaly Naumkin, the director of the institute, who represents one of the most well-known academic institutions in the world over the past 200 years, talked about Al-Issa’s career, noting that he has contributed to the promotion of cultural rapprochement among nations through his visits to countries and his connections with different cultures and religions.

Naumkin said that the principles of moderation adopted by the MWL and its secretary-general contributed to the establishment of security in the world, noting that these principles addressed extremism and violence.

The honorary doctorate was given to Al-Issa for his services in the development of Islamic jurisprudence and improving official and popular relations between Russia and the Islamic world, he said.

The MWL secretary-general said that he was proud to receive the honorary doctorate from an institute that is well-known for its dedication and neutrality.

He also praised the Russian Federation’s care for Arab and Islamic culture and its keenness to communicate with the Muslim world, learn its language and understand its culture.

Al-Issa considered the award to be motivation to work on promoting cultural communication and exchange between the Islamic world and Russia.

He said that the institute has contributed to changing the stereotype of Orientalism in the Muslim world and has encouraged cultural communication between nations and peoples.

The ceremony was attended by representatives of the Russian presidency, the Duma and the Senate, as well as high-ranking diplomats, senior academics of Orientalism, religious leaders and a group of researchers and students.

Topics: Muslim World League (MWL) Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences Mohammad bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa

