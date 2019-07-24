You are here

Daimler vows to cut costs after one-offs bring loss

Daimler reduced its sales outlook for Mercedes-Benz cars and said €4.2 billion in one-off expenses hit earnings, mainly at the cars and vans divisions. (AFP)
Updated 24 July 2019
Reuters
Daimler vows to cut costs after one-offs bring loss

  • Company reduced its sales outlook for Mercedes-Benz cars and said €4.2 billion in one-off expenses hit earnings
  • Daimler pledged to cut costs in response but provided few details
Updated 24 July 2019
Reuters
FRANKFURT: Luxury carmaker Daimler said it would intensify cost cuts after legal risks for diesel-related issues and the cost of replacing Takata airbags triggered $1.74 billion (€1.56 billion) loss before interest and taxes in the second quarter.
The company reduced its sales outlook for Mercedes-Benz cars and said €4.2 billion in one-off expenses hit earnings, mainly at the cars and vans divisions, contributing to an operating loss at group level, compared with a €2.6 billion profit in the second quarter last year.
“We can’t help but note that this is the lowest level of money in the bank since the depths of the financial crisis,” Bernstein Research analyst Max Warburton said. “Raising Daimler’s operating performance is not going to be a quick fix.”
Daimler pledged to cut costs in response but provided few details under new Chief Executive Ola Kaellenius, who took up the top job two months ago.
“In general, we are intensifying the group-wide performance programs and reviewing our product portfolio in order to safeguard future success,” Kaellenius said on Wednesday.
Rival Aston Martin also announced cost cuts and its shares tumbled after it lowered its outlook for operating profit on slowing demand, while peer Peugeot bucked the industry downturn with a sharp increase in first-half profit.
Daimler will provide details about potential cost cuts and its strategy on November 14 during its capital markets day.
Earlier this month, the Stuttgart-based carmaker had given an initial outline of earnings in what amounted to its fourth profit warning in 13 months, saying its 2019 group EBIT would be “significantly” lower than last year.
The Stuttgart-based carmaker said it now expects unit sales for Mercedes-Benz Cars to be at the prior-year level, revising its previous forecast of achieving a slight increase, following a sharp slowdown in demand in China.
Daimler said on Tuesday that China’s Beijing Automotive Group Co. Ltd. has bought a 5 percent stake in the company, cementing their long-standing alliance.
Unblocking supplier bottlenecks which have delayed production of Mercedes-Benz GLE and GLS models will help push sales of luxury cars in the second half of 2019, Kaellenius said.
“Daimler is blaming supplier bottlenecks and quality issues pretty much across all divisions for its poor financial performance. These are certainly not external factors outside of management’s control,” analysts at Evercore ISI said.
Daimler made a provision of €2.6 billion to cover diesel-related expenses in the first half of 2019 after German regulator KBA ordered a recall of 60,000 Mercedes-Benz GLK models, claiming the vehicles made use of illegal engine software. Daimler has appealed the KBA ruling.
The carmaker declined to break down in detail how much of the amount was allocated for recalls, updates and potential fines and litigation.
Daimler’s diesel pollution levels are being investigated by prosecutors in Stuttgart, Germany, where it is headquartered, as well as by the US Environmental Protection Agency and the California Air Resources Board.
Pressure to clean up combustion engines has come at a time when the industry has to invest heavily in electric and self-driving vehicles, and cope with slowing growth in China, weak markets in Europe and a rise in global trade tensions.
Passenger car sales slowed 3 percent during the quarter and the return on sales at Mercedes-Benz Cars swung to a negative 3 percent in the quarter, down from 8.4 percent in the year-earlier period.

US, China to resume trade talks next week

Updated 24 July 2019
AFP
US, China to resume trade talks next week

  • The dialogue in Shanghai on Tuesday and Wednesday will be the first face-to-face meetings since negotiations collapsed in May
  • Stock markets were cheered when word of possible talks emerged Tuesday
Updated 24 July 2019
AFP
WASHINGTON: US and Chinese officials are restarting negotiations in an effort to resolve the year-long trade dispute, with two days of talks due next week, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Wednesday.
The dialogue in Shanghai on Tuesday and Wednesday will be the first face-to-face meetings since negotiations collapsed in May after President Donald Trump accused Beijing of reneging on its commitments.
Mnuchin and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer will lead the US delegation.
The White House said in a statement the talks, with Vice Premier Liu He, will “cover a range of issues, including intellectual property, forced technology transfer, non-tariff barriers, agriculture, services, the trade deficit and enforcement.”
Senior officials have spoken by phone twice in the last two weeks in the bid to jump start the negotiations.
Mnuchin said on CNBC he hopes to make progress but added there are “a lot of issues” pending so he expects another round of talks would follow in Washington.
At a meeting in Japan last month, US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping agreed to cease further hostilities in the year-long trade war while the two sides worked to revive negotiations.
The countries have imposed tariffs on $360 billion in two-way trade and Trump has threatened even more punishing duties on Chinese goods.
That truce halted Trump’s plan to hit China with another round of punishing tariffs on $300 billion in goods. The International Monetary Fund warned that that step added to existing tariffs would cut global economic growth by 0.5 percent.
Washington is demanding Beijing end theft of American technology, and open its economy further to imported goods and foreign investment.
Stock markets were cheered when word of possible talks emerged Tuesday but the good news was overshadowed Wednesday by disappointing earnings results from Boeing and Caterpillar — which specifically pointing to weakening demand in China.
The trade dispute has become enmeshed in a national security conflict that led Washington to impose tough sanctions on Chinese telecom giant Huawei, sharply curtailing the company’s operations angering Beijing.
The Trump administration has put Huawei on its so-called Entity List, which means US companies need a license to supply it with US technology.
Huawei — a leader in next-generation 5G wireless technology — remains barred from developing 5G networks in the United States, and the Trump administration is trying to convince its allies to do the same.
Mnuchin implied that the Huawei case is on a separate track from the trade talks. The Commerce Department is looking at applications for waivers from the sanctions.
He also downplayed concerns about links between Google and Beijing.
“We’re not aware of Google working with the Chinese government in a way that raises concerns,” Mnuchin said.
“They assured us that there is very, very limited work. The only work they’re doing is some minimal open source work.”
Trump last week said he wants his administration to “take a look” into whether Google has been working with the Chinese government — an allegation swiftly denied by the US Internet giant.

