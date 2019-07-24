You are here

Egypt's GDP growth seen slowing to 5.5% in current fiscal year: poll

Egypt’s non-oil private-sector activity contracted for the second consecutive month in June, according to the Emirates NBD Egypt Purchasing Managers’ Index. (AFP)
CAIRO: Egypt’s economic growth is expected to slow to 5.5 percent in the fiscal year that began this month, below the government’s target, and 5.8 percent the following year, a Reuters poll showed, as Cairo nears the end of an IMF-backed economic reform program.
The forecasts were similar to a Reuters survey of economists released three months ago but fiscal 2019/20 growth was seen lower than the government’s target of 6 percent.
Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said last week Egypt’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew 5.6 percent in the 2018/19 fiscal year, a bit higher than the 5.5 percent expected in the April Reuters poll.
Barring the oil industry, Egypt’s economy has struggled to attract foreign investors since the 2011 uprising that ended Hosni Mubarak’s 30-year rule.
Egypt’s non-oil private-sector activity contracted for the second consecutive month in June, according to the Emirates NBD Egypt Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI). Private-sector activity has expanded in only five months over the last three years.
“Even as leading economic indicators point toward weak consumer spending and stress on local firms, rising investment and government spending are supporting higher economic growth,” said Nadene Johnson, an economist at NKC African Economics.
“Medium-term growth prospects remain promising thanks to the natural gas sector and higher investment, while consumption is expected to recover following the completion of inflationary reforms.”
Earlier this month, Egypt introduced its latest round of fuel subsidy cuts, raising prices by 16-30 percent, as it nears the end of the IMF program.
Scaling back fuel subsidies that have been a strain on the budget for decades was a key plank of the three-year, $12 billion reform package signed with the International Monetary Fund in 2016, as Egypt’s economy struggled to recover from the turmoil that followed the 2011 uprising.
Other reforms included a sharp devaluation of the Egyptian pound and the introduction of a value-added tax.
“Rising fuel and electricity prices in association with energy subsidy reforms will keep inflation elevated in the coming months,” Johnson said. She expects the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) to cut rates by 100 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Median forecasts from the poll showed predicted 5.8 percent GDP growth in the fiscal year ending in June 2021 and 5.5 percent in the 2021/2022 fiscal year.
To fuel growth, “interest rates need to be cut by at least 300 basis points,” said Allen Sandeep, head of research at Naeem Brokerage.
“And hopefully, that would increase spending and investments, and also ease the tightness in liquidity which we are currently witnessing,” he said.
The new consensus sees Egypt’s urban consumer inflation at 13.0 percent in the 2019/20 fiscal year, down from the 14.2 percent predicted three months ago for the prior fiscal year.
Annual urban consumer price inflation plunged unexpectedly to 9.4 percent in June from 14.1 percent in May, before fuel prices were raised.
Analysts expect headline inflation to decelerate to 10.9 percent in the 2020/21 fiscal year and 9.0 percent in the 2021/2022 fiscal year.
Core inflation, which strips out volatile items such as food, fell to 6.4 percent in June from 7.8 percent in May.
Millions of Egyptians live below the poverty line and struggle to meet basic needs. They have faced rising costs since the pound was devalued in November 2016.
Angus Blair, chairman of business and economic forecasting think-tank Signet, said Egypt’s inflation has long been higher than global averages.
“There has been some success in bringing the inflation rate down,” he said.
“But concerns will remain around food price inflation pressures, particularly due to potential temperature changes affecting agricultural supplies within Egypt and globally.”

Philippines’ Jollibee buying Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf in overseas expansion

Updated 1 min 33 sec ago
Reuters
0

Philippines’ Jollibee buying Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf in overseas expansion

  • CBTL has 1,189 outlets spread across the United States, Southeast Asia and the Middle East, and is rapidly growing in Asia
  • The deal allows Jollibee to be a key player in the large, fast-growing and profitable coffee business
Updated 1 min 33 sec ago
Reuters
0
MANILA: Jollibee Foods Corp, Philippines’ largest food service network operator, is buying US brand Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf (CBTL) for $100 million as part of an expansion outside its home market.
Jollibee, which has a market value of nearly $5.5 billion, is buying loss-making CBTL from private equity firm Advent International and other investors including the Sassoon family, a large shareholder in CBTL.
Los Angeles-based CBTL has 1,189 outlets spread across the United States, Southeast Asia and the Middle East, and is rapidly growing in Asia. Nearly three-fourths of its outlets are franchised.
Jollibee will invest $100 million for an 80 percent share in a Singapore holding company that will acquire CBTL. The remaining 20 percent stake will be owned by Jollibee’s partner in its Vietnam coffee and restaurant business.
As part of the transaction, Jollibee will fork out another $250 million, a portion of which was allotted to pay CBTL’s debt. The amount will be paid back by the holding company.
“The acquisition of Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf will be Jollibee’s largest and most multinational so far with business presence in 27 countries,” Jollibee Chairman Tony Tan Caktiong said in a statement on Wednesday.
The deal allows Jollibee to be a key player in the large, fast-growing and profitable coffee business, said Tan Caktiong, adding that the priority is to accelerate Coffee Bean’s growth in Asia. The acquisition will add 14 percent to Jollibee’s global system-wide sales and 26 percent to its total store network, he said.
“They really want to diversify their income stream. At the same time it is a business they know,” said Robert Ramos, senior vice president and trust officer of Eastwest Bank in Manila.
Jollibee believes higher income in the Philippines will support spending on higher-end products like specialty coffee, said Ramos, who helps manage 30 billion pesos ($585.94 million), including an index fund that holds Jollibee shares.
Known for its sweet-style spaghetti, burgers and fried chicken, Jollibee is dominant in the Philippines, outselling McDonald’s and Yum Brands’ KFC. It operates the largest fast-food chain in the Southeast Asian nation with 3,195 restaurants.
Jollibee also has 1,418 stores across various brands overseas. It is expanding overseas, including in China and the United States, by investing in restaurant chains catering to local tastes.
CBTL posted $312.95 million in revenues and $21 million in net losses last year. It had debt of $83.56 million as of end-2018.

