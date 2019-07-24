You are here

﻿

FIFA bans African official for 10 years for finance offenses

FIFA’s ethics judges banned Musa Bility for 10 years and fined him $507,200. (AFP)
Updated 24 July 2019
AP
ZURICH: FIFA has banned a senior African football official for 10 years for financial wrongdoing, including taking funds from a campaign tackling Ebola.
FIFA says its ethics judges banned Musa Bility, a member of the Confederation of African Football’s executive committee, for 10 years and fined him 500,000 Swiss francs ($507,200).
In 2015, Bility was blocked as a FIFA presidential candidate after the Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld a ruling that he failed an integrity check.
The Liberian businessman’s ban was announced days after he said he would appeal to CAS against a FIFA-backed plan to send its top administrator from Zurich to oversee the troubled African soccer body.
FIFA says its investigation against Bility was opened last May after a forensic audit of Liberian football federation (LFA) accounts.
FIFA found “various payments made by the LFA to (and received from) entities owned by or connected to Mr. Bility and his family.”

Topics: sports football FIFA

LONDON: Aston Villa announced the signing of Egypt winger Mahmoud ‘Trezeguet’ Hassan from Turkish club Kasimpasa for a reported fee of £8.75 million ($11 million) on Wednesday.
The 24-year-old scored one goal in four appearances at the Africa Cup of Nations and becomes the Birmingham club’s ninth signing of the transfer window.
Known as “Trezeguet,” Hassan has previously enjoyed stints at Anderlecht and Mouscron in Belgium after starting his career with Egypt’s Al Ahly.
“We’re really excited to work with ‘Trez’. I’ve watched him a number of times,” said Villa head coach Dean Smith.
“He’s the type of wide player that we have been looking for who is direct, causes problems for the opposition in the final third and scores goals.”
The club will now chase international clearance and a work visa for their latest recruit.
Villa have already signed former loan stars Kortney Hause and Tyrone Mings on permanent deals, and set a new club transfer record to bring in striker Wesley Moraes from Club Brugge for a reported £22.
Aston Villa start their Premier League campaign away at Tottenham on August 10.

Topics: Mahmoud ‘Trezeguet’ Hassan Aston Villa

