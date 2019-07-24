You are here

Sudan murals commemorate protest ‘martyrs’

Since the protests first erupted in December, 246 people have been killed across the country, including 127 on June 3 itself, according to doctors linked to the protest movement. (AFP)
The murals are painted on walls of family homes. (AFP)
The colourful graffiti is part of a campaign to draw faces of protesters killed. (AFP)
Sudan murals commemorate protest ‘martyrs’

  • The campaign had been launched in response to a brutal raid on a weeks-long sit-in in the capital on June 3
  • The protests initially broke out against the regime of veteran leader Omar Al-Bashir
KHARTOUM: Sudanese protester Walid Abdelrahim was shot dead last month in Khartoum but for his mother he is still alive — thanks to a colorful mural of his smiling face on a wall of their home.
“The painting keeps him alive,” said Maiyssa Omar, her voice choking as she talked of her son, who was killed during a three-day nationwide civil disobedience campaign in June.
The campaign had been launched in response to a brutal raid on a weeks-long sit-in in the capital on June 3 that left dozens of demonstrators dead and hundreds wounded.
“When I see his painting ... it gives me strength. I feel proud to be a mother of a martyr,” Omar told AFP as she looked at her son’s face painted on the wall of their one-story house in Bahri, a northern district in Khartoum.
The portrait is part of a campaign launched by Sudanese artist Assil Diab to draw murals and graffiti to commemorate demonstrators killed in the months-old protest movement that has rocked the northeast African country.
Doctors close to the protest movement say 246 people have been killed across Sudan since demonstrations erupted in December. Officials have given a lower death toll.
The protests initially broke out against the regime of veteran leader Omar Al-Bashir. Following his ouster by the army on April 11, protesters continue to agitate against the ruling generals who seized power.
These murals are specifically drawn on the walls of protesters’ own homes or in their neighborhoods.
Diab, a former employee of Doha-based Al-Jazeera television network, and her team got their motivation from a protest catchcry: “Our martyrs didn’t die, they are alive among the revolutionaries!“
“The idea is to immortalize their legacy in their own homes and to make the people of their neighborhoods proud of a martyr who sacrificed his life for Sudan,” Diab, 29, told AFP by telephone from Doha.
“Graffiti makes martyrs come alive and reminds people of them even if the people themselves did or did not support the revolution.”
Diab, who lives in the Qatari capital with her family but often returns to her homeland, said painting each mural costs her about $635 given the high prices of colors and tools she uses.
“But martyrs took to the streets and died for us. This is the least we can do for them,” said Diab, who has drawn about 30 portraits of protesters killed in Khartoum.
For years such artwork remained underground amid censorship imposed by heavy-handed security agents of Bashir’s regime, who considered it anti-establishment or pure vandalism.
But artists say everything changed since the protests erupted, with dozens of murals flourishing across Khartoum’s walls since the initial weeks of the uprising.
The capital’s neighborhoods like Bahri, a regular site of protests, became a canvas for artists like Diab.
One such painting on a blue colored wall of a youth club in Bahri is of protester Mohamed Mattar, who was one of dozens killed in the June 3 raid on the protest camp.
“This painting inspires me to participate in the protests to achieve the demand of those who died for us,” said Bahri resident Mujahid Sadeq.
“I didn’t know Mattar before, but now we all know him.”
A student in Britain, Mattar was back to visit family and had just celebrated his 26th birthday when he decided to spend a night with the demonstrators at the sit-in.
His death in the raid had evoked a campaign of solidarity on social media under the hashtag #blueformattar.
“We decided to draw his face here because this is a big area where the maximum number of people can see it,” said Eythar Gubara, a member of Diab’s team.
Some of the paintings Diab has drawn are also of protesters killed in a September 2013 crackdown on anti-austerity rallies.
They include Babikir Anwar whose face Diab has drawn on a wall of his family’s home in the neighborhood of Shambat.
“We will not forget you Bakur,” is written below the painting, referring to his nickname.
“It makes me feel that he is with me, as if he is sitting in front of me,” said Anwar’s mother Adawiya Mohamed, dressed in a black traditional robe.
“I’m happy that Sudan still remembers his legacy.”
Diab said drawing the graffiti had not been easy.
Often her team faced resistance from the feared paramilitary group the Rapid Support Forces, who are accused by rights group of carrying out the June 3 raid.
“It was a dangerous experience, but worth taking the risks,” Diab said.
“I was interested in immortalising the legacy of these martyrs in the best way that I knew ... through graffiti.”

Topics: Sudan

Uganda’s popstar MP Bobi Wine to contest 2021 presidential vote

Uganda’s popstar MP Bobi Wine to contest 2021 presidential vote

  • Wine has long hinted he would throw his hat into the ring and take on Museveni, who has been in power for over three decades
  • Wine entered parliament in 2017, and has emerged as a leading critic of Museveni, 74, in a country where the median age is less than 16
KAMPALA: Ugandan pop star turned leading opposition figure Bobi Wine on Wednesday officially announced he would take on veteran President Yoweri Museveni in 2021 national elections.
Wine has long hinted he would throw his hat into the ring and take on Museveni, who has been in power for over three decades, leaving Uganda’s youthful population hungry for change.
“On behalf of the people of Uganda I am challenging you (Museveni) to a free and fair election in 2021,” the singer, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, announced at an event at his home in Kampala.
Wine was wearing a red tie and his signature red beret, which he has called a “symbol of resistance,” a look copied by dozens of supporters of his “People Power” movement — which he has yet to register as a political party.
As a pop star Bobi Wine, 37, blended lyrics on social justice and poverty with catchy Afrobeat rhythms, earning him committed fans among Uganda’s often poor urban youth.
He took on the nickname of “His Excellency the Ghetto President.”
Wine entered parliament in 2017, and has emerged as a leading critic of Museveni, 74, in a country where the median age is less than 16.
One of Wine’s songs contains the lyrics “freedom fighters become dictators,” while others hint that Museveni has stayed in power too long.
He has faced repeated arrests while authorities have frustrated his efforts to perform.
Wine was most recently arrested in April for allegedly staging an illegal protest in 2018 — charges fellow opposition MPs decried as ridiculous — but was released from jail after just a few days in prison.
He is also facing treason charges after he and 30 other opposition politicians were arrested in August last year for allegedly stoning Museveni’s convoy following a campaign rally.
He accused security forces of torturing and beating him while in custody — which authorities denied.
“I know the danger I am going to face to challenge Museveni but I have been encouraged by Ugandans that am the leader they want... and I have accepted that challenge and I have offered my candidature,” Wine told AFP after the event Wednesday.
“Come the presidential elections I will be on the ballot as a presidential candidate and with the massive support we have as People Power, victory is ours.”
Wine said he had put together a team that would “traverse the country to deliver a message of change.”
He said he held the event at his home after several hotels turned him down out of fear.
Uganda’s opposition has for two decades been dominated by 62-year-old Kizza Besigye, Museveni’s former friend and personal physician, who has lost four successive elections and also been arrested countless times.
Earlier this year Uganda’s Supreme Court upheld a decision to remove an age cap of 75 for presidential contenders, paving the way for Museveni to run again in 2021.
In his address launching his campaign team, Wine urged supporters to “remember that this country is bigger than all of us.”
“Uganda was here before the coming of colonialism, Uganda was there after colonialism. Uganda was there before dictatorship, yes, Uganda will be there after dictatorship. Like we always sing, we are the country, we are the future, we are the change we badly need.”

Topics: Uganda BOBI WINE yoweri museveni

